Zooey Deschanel's Mismatched Engagement Nails Are Almost as Pretty as Her Floral Ring

Zooey Deschanel just dropped the news that she's engaged to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott after four years of dating. As the the queen of twee, Deschanel has been serving us beauty inspiration since she starred in 500 Days of Summer, though mostly in the bang department. However, she just revealed another thing for us to add to our moodboard: her adorable mismatched engagement nails.

On August 14, Deschanel posted a selfie with her now-fiancé with the caption, “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰” She wore a black leather jacket with a white collared top underneath, plus her new engagement ring, which includes purple gems and white diamonds arranged in a cute floral design. As usual, she wore her signature Birkin bangs with long layers throughout the rest of her hair and finished off her glam with eyeliner, blush, and a soft rose lipstick.

Her outfit was neutral and classic, but her bright pink nails added a cute touch to her look. Deschanel wore short squoval nails (her go-to length and shape) with various pink nail polishes. On her thumb, middle, and ring finger, she opted for a pastel pale pink nail polish, and on her pointer and pinky fingers, she wore bubblegum pink nail polish.

Deschanel’s nails totally falls in line with the mismatched manicure that we’ve been seeing everywhere. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Madelyn Cline have taken to the trend with intricate aura manicures, and Keke Palmer hopped on by wearing a totally different manicure on each hand. While these manicures are worth booking a salon appointment for, Deschanel’s pared-down mani is a simple way to get in on the trend.

And the best part? Deschanel’s mismatched engagement nails are too easy to re-create. If you want to go the pink route, choose a pastel pale pink like the Olive & June Long Lasting Polish ($9) in SE and a bubblegum pink like the OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in Hi Barbie! If, however, you’re tired of pink, you can always switch up the colors and pair a pastel blue with a navy polish, a pale yellow with a mustard polish, or a matcha green with an emerald polish.