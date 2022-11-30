Zoey Deutch Wore Tiffany Blue and Soft Glam to the "Something From Tiffany's" Premier

Zoey Deutch can do it all. Her oeuvre includes everything from a tragic teen in Before I Fall, to her most recent performance as an influencer-turned-public-enemy in this year's Not Okay. Now, Deutch adds a classic holiday rom-com to her resume with a starring role in Something from Tiffany’s, where she plays a woman who receives an engagement ring from her partner, only to discover that the gift was an accident. It’s a classic mix-up-leading-to-true-love tale, and we can't wait to watch it.

On November 29, Deutch arrived at the Something from Tiffany’s premiere, dressed in Tiffany blue of course, with soft-glam makeup, and bejeweled hair accessories. Ahead, Kelsey Deenihan, Deutch's makeup artist and bareMinerals Global Makeup Artist Ambassador, breaks down the look.

Getty

The inspiration for the look was simple: Deutsch's gorgeous gown. "We wanted to do neutral colors to not compete with the Tiffany blue Carolina Herrera dress, but rather compliment Zoey’s features with soft earthy tones," Deenihan exclusively tells Byrdie. Before going in with the makeup, Deenihan payed extra attention to Deutsch's skin. "To ensure Zoey’s makeup lasts all night, amazing skin prep is key. I always want to make sure the skin is properly hydrated before applying any color."

After prep, Deeihan use the bareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Foundation ($37) to even Deutsch's complexion. Then, she gently applied the COMPLEXION RESCUE Brightening Concealer ($27) under the actor's eyes. "It’s lightweight, hydrating formula stays fresh all night and blends into the skin seamlessly," says Deenihan. "I like to apply it by adding a few dabs to the under-eye area and then gently pressing it into the skin using my ring finger." Deenihan added definition to the cheeks with the GEN NUDE Powder Blush ($25) in Beige for Days, and added a pop of the GEN NUDE Blonzer Blush + Bronzer ($25) in Kiss of Rose for a “lit from within” glow.

Getty

“Zoey has amazing natural brows,” say Deenihan, so she kept it simple with a swipe of the STRENGTH & LENGTH Serum-infused Brow Gel ($22) in clear to keep them in place. For the earthy smokey eye, Deenihan used the MINERALIST Cozy Chalet Limited-Edition Eyeshadow palette ($39) to sculpt and shape Deutsch's eyes—she used the shade Cashmere over the lid, Snuggled in the crease, and Butterscotch across the upper and lower lash line. "I love the bareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Eyeliner for the top waterline and in between the lashes," says Deenihan. "It’s beautiful for making the lash line look defined and won’t budge or smudge."



To finish off the look, Deenihan added a swipe of the MINERALIST Hydra Smoothing Lipstick ($20) in Balance, a peachy pink, and then a dusting of powder to lock everything in. "I also love to set the makeup with the bareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder ($30) that not only leaves the skin with a flawless finish, but also extends the wear of the makeup."

