Zoe Saldana Got a Chic French Bob for Summer

Zoe Saldana must have felt inspired after living in France for four months as the star just chopped her hair, debuting a chic French bob. The cut is perfect for summer, and is just in time for all the red carpets for her new show, Special Ops: Lioness.



On July 11, Saldana shared a clip of her sitting down with BBC to talk about the new show, and we got an up-close look at the new 'do: a 10 inch bob that sits right above her shoulders and grazes her collarbone, with noticeable bounce and shine. Saldana's bob is a bit longer than the classic French bob, which was inspired by Parisian actresses of the 1920s, and usually sits right at the cheekbone. Classic French bobs normally also feature blunt bangs, which the Avatar star decided to leave out of her rendition.



Mara Roszak, Saldana's hairstyles and founder of hair care line RŌZ, was enlisted by the star to help bring this new look to life. Using all of her own products, she started by cleansing with RŌZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner ($72 for the duo), then followed that with two pumps of the brand new RŌZ Milk Hair Serum ($52), mixed with two pumps of the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45). Once chopped, she dried Saldana's hair with a blow dryer, and finished it off by smoothing her hair with a boar bristle round brush.

Getty Images

Since the big chop, Saldana has already begun showing her new look off to the world. Her first stop was promoting the premier of Special Ops: Lioness, in London with co-star Nicole Kidman.



The two shared a photograph overlooking the city. Kidman wore a chic, well-tailored Ferragamo gray suit, and pointy black heels. At the same time, Saldana opted for some cool-toned color in a silky Victoria Beckham purple midi dress with spider web-like ruching on the front and baby blue open-toed heels that appeared like tights underneath her long dress.



Right after, Saldana switched to an edgier aesthetic for another launch event for the show, where she walked the red carpet in a plaid and leather Alexander McQueen dress that was made to look like a biker jacket stitched with tweed as the neckline was that of the jacket before flowing into the more formal tweed as it continued to the floor.