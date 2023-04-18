Zoë Kravitz’s 9 Most Sultry Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz has been turning heads at the Met Gala since her first appearance in 2008. She is known for taking risks with her looks, baring skin, and always going above and beyond to nail the theme. According to Google in 2022, the Big Little Lies actress is the most searched Met Gala style star since they started tracking in 2004.
From sheer ensembles to little black dresses that give off the optical illusion of wings, we've rounded up all of Kravitz's Met Gala looks through the years so you don't have to. Ahead, all nine of her striking Met Gala fashion moments.
In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion (2021)
For the 2021 Met Gala Kravitz stunned in a sheer metal mesh Saint Laurent gown complete with a matching thong underneath. She finished the look with strappy black heels.
Camp: Notes on Fashion (2019)
For the camp theme in 2019, Kravitz wore Saint Laurent again, this time, styling a long black sequin gown. The dress featured a sultry heart-shaped cutout in the front. She tied the look together with statement earrings and eye-catching silver bracelets.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination (2018)
You can't go wrong with Saint Laurent. This dress may seem modest at first glance, but the striking thigh-high slit brings the perfect amount of edge. Kravitz added a pop of color to the all-black look with pink statement earrings and completed her ensemble with simple black sandals.
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between (2017)
For the 2017 Met Gala, Kravitz wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a black ruffle trim at the bust and a long, show-stopping train.
Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology (2016)
The only way to describe this LBD by Valentino is a cross between gothic and whimsical. Kravitz embellished her already breathtaking look with a masquerade mask and tulle heels.
China: Through The Looking Glass (2015)
2021 wasn't the first time Kravitz wore a metal dress. For the 2015 Met Gala, she wore a custom chainmail gown designed by Alexander Wang, although this time the gown was only semi-sheer.
Charles James: Beyond Fashion (2014)
By 2014, Kravitz was already on her third Met Gala. The theme celebrated British-American designer Charles James, known for his expertise in sculpting fabric into fashion. She wore a red Michael Kors gown styled with a black clutch and black heels.
American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity (2010)
One of her more minimalistic Met Gala outfits came in 2010 when she wore a sleeveless white top and a black floor-length skirt by Alexander Wang.
Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy (2008)
For her first-ever Met Gala back in 2008, the Batman star styled a velvet, sea foam green gown with a tasseled feather boa.