Zoë Kravitz’s 9 Most Sultry Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz has been turning heads at the Met Gala since her first appearance in 2008. She is known for taking risks with her looks, baring skin, and always going above and beyond to nail the theme. According to Google in 2022, the Big Little Lies actress is the most searched Met Gala style star since they started tracking in 2004.

From sheer ensembles to little black dresses that give off the optical illusion of wings, we've rounded up all of Kravitz's Met Gala looks through the years so you don't have to. Ahead, all nine of her striking Met Gala fashion moments.