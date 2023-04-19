24 Zoë Kravitz Fashion Moments That Prove She's the Ultimate Cool Girl

Subtlety is the ultimate luxury, and Zoë Kravitz's definitively cool style is a testament to this. The star has made a name for herself in entertainment with roles in the likes of Big Little Lies and The Batman, but she's also become a major player in fashion with her unbothered, confident aesthetic, which she achieves by favoring elevated essentials in lieu of flashy or logo-drenched pieces. Kravitz has the power to make the simplest wardrobe staples—think ribbed tank tops, jeans, and comfortable sneakers—look intentional and chic, and her understated accessories and beauty looks only add to this effortless aura. Still, the actor's style is anything but one-note, as she gets playful on the red carpet with super-sheer gowns, bold color and detail, and modernized tributes to old Hollywood. Ahead, see 24 of Zoë Kravitz's best fashion moments of all time—you're sure to find major inspo for everyday style upgrades and special occasions alike.
Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party (2022)
While Miami's annual Art Basel events often serve as playgrounds for colorful, flashy, sexy, and hyper-trendy outfits, Kravitz stood apart—and stunned—in a simple draped and knotted halter maxi dress for a Saint Laurent party. Short, denim blue nails and everyday jewelry including a metal tattoo bracelet, stacks of sterling silver rings, and long earrings keep the outfit cool and just dressy enough.
New York City Street Style (2021)
On a summer day in New York City, Kravitz stepped out looking effortlessly chic in an ensemble of tried and true closet staples: a ribbed tank top, a maxi skirt, and black flip flops.
GQ Men of the Year Party (2022)
Kravitz has never been afraid to balance minimalism with head-turning details, and this sophisticated, plunging black Saint Laurent number proves it. The star's glossy pixie cut, the dramatic stomach cutout, and her minimalist Tiffany jewelry are all understated but powerful.
New York City Street Style (2021)
Once again, Kravitz nailed the art of subtlety as she rocked a mint-toned midi slip skirt, simple slides, a dramatically oversized bag, and a casual ribbed white tank top. This outfit will never go out of style, and we love how versatile every single piece is.
New York City Street Style (2017)
Layering is essential during the transitional seasons, and Kravitz did it masterfully here by pairing colorful pieces—her olive trousers and cerulean suede trench—with grounding pops of black. Her then-bleached braids and ballet-slipper pink manicure introduced brightness to this outfit, and her wire-rimmed sunglasses brought a touch of her signature cool.
Met Gala (2021)
At the 2021 Met Gala, Kravitz was a vision in a custom bejeweled mesh net dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The conversation-starting dress features cutouts that revealed her jewel encrusted bikini bottom and tattoos, giving it an intimate yet glamorous air. Barely there dresses now stud every red carpet and event, but Kravitz was one of the pioneers of this look.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2019)
We’re obsessed with the proportions in this outfit: A gold knit crop top pays a nod to the Oscars, and works perfectly alongside the low-rise black maxi skirt. The tassel that drops from her Saint Laurent handbag echoes the elongated form of the skirt, and the touches of diamond jewelry act as elegant icicles.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2022)
To fête the best in film, Kravitz stunned in a vanilla-toned, floor-sweeping mock neck gown by Saint Laurent, diamond drop earrings, and minimal makeup—and with it, she once again proved that simplicity is the key to timeless elegance.
New York City Street Style (2022)
Here, Kravitz layered earth tones—olive, brown, beige, and forest green— with primary shades of cherry red and navy to create a super casual ensemble. She punched the look up with platform suede mocha-colored boots and gold hoop earrings.
InStyle Awards (2021)
For the 2021 InStyle Awards, Kravitz wore a hooded, shimmering cherry red gown, which she paired with a fire red clutch by The Row. She balanced out the drama of the dress by keeping her hair and makeup on the natural side. As usual, the talent was ahead of her time in rocking this look, as hooded dresses are having a resurgence.
Saint Laurent FW 2020 Show (2020)
At Paris Fashion Week in 2020, Kravitz struck the perfect balance of laid-back sophistication in washed, straight cropped denim, strappy, web-like heels, and a midriff-baring jeweled mesh shirt.
Emmy Awards (2017)
Feathery, dreamy, and fairytale-ready, Kravitz shined at the 2017 Emmy Awards in a feathered Dior couture gown that contrasts a form-fitting, plunging black top with a rainbow ombré skirt.
'The Batman' Special Screening (2022)
In a signature of hers—the elongated little black dress—Kravitz paid homage to her role in The Batman via custom scalloped cutouts in this Saint Laurent number. Look closely and you’ll see the ominous silhouette of wings.
Academy Awards (2022)
Ballet pink is an unusual choice for Kravitz, yet she looked comfortably chic and fully herself in a single-shouldered, half-bow adorned floor length dress by none other than Saint Laurent. Swept into a prim bun, the actor's hair echoed the formality and sweet elegance of the look. She rocked this sweet pastel look months before the balletcore trend really took off, proving once again her clairvoyant eye for style.
'Big Little Lies' Premiere (2017)
Kravitz wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress designed by Vera Wang to the Los Angeles premiere of Big Little Lies. The tailored dress featured billowing, drapey sleeves, buttons, and suit-like pockets, and she accessorized with a boxy, lacquered purse, strappy heels, and a playful take on diamond hoop earrings.
Screen Actors Guild Awards (2020)
Oscar de la Renta dressed Kravitz in notes of peaches and cream for the 2020 SAG Awards. The squared neckline, super-high opera gloves, and minimalist earrings are a few standout details of this eternally glamorous look.
New York City Street Style (2020)
While out and about in New York City, Kravitz was a breath of fresh air in rays of sunshine and gold tones. She paired scholastic, plaid trousers and loafers with a crew neck sweatshirt and an oversized suede coat for a great transitional season look.
Guggenheim International Gala (2014)
For the 2014 Guggenheim International Gala made possible by Dior, Kravitz elevated a simple, pure white sleeveless crop top, maxi skirt with high slit, and pointed pumps with an ornate and dramatic pearl collar necklace.
InStyle Awards (2015)
Nearly a decade before the barely there, naked dressing red carpet trend took off, Kravitz stunned in a sheer, silk and sequin Calvin Klein dress that revealed silky white undergarments. She accessorized the look with a body chain and gold earrings, and poured her braided hair into a low-slung ponytail. We love that even though the talent's underpinnings are visible, her shoes are not—Kravitz loves a floor-grazing hem.
Met Gala (2017)
Kravitz made a dramatic entrance in a satin pink column dress by Oscar de la Renta that extended into an off-the-shoulder cape, adorned with bouquet-like clusters of rose petals dyed black. The actor's blonde pixie cut served as a crown, and she kept her jewelry minimal as per usual, with diamond stud earrings and rings on multiple fingers.
Met Gala (2016)
Kravitz turned heads at the 2016 Met Gala in a jeweled black eye mask, a Valentino couture minidress featuring a giant bow on the back, and feathered and ruffled black heels. The artful, theatrical look was perfect for fashion's biggest night.
'Big Little Lies' Press Conference (2017)
Kravitz kept things sleek and professional in an army green mock neck dress, accented with a strip of shiny olive satin. She accented her sleek middle part and pulled back hair with asymmetrical gold earrings. This look feels very authentic to the star: It’s minimal, eye-catching, and chic.
Women in Television Celebration (2017)
Once again, Kravitz sells us on the power of simplicity. While promoting Big Little Lies, she wore a midi white column dress by Brandon Maxwell, elevated by delicate pleated panels on the upper hem and worn with white satin heels. A pair of dangling silver earrings served as the only jewelry.
AmfAR New York Gala (2017)
For the 2017 amfAR New York Gala, Kravitz went for modern elegance in this stunning white Versace gown, which featured a leg slit, shimmery sheer panels, and a diamond necklace detail.