24 Zoë Kravitz Fashion Moments That Prove She's the Ultimate Cool Girl

Subtlety is the ultimate luxury, and Zoë Kravitz's definitively cool style is a testament to this. The star has made a name for herself in entertainment with roles in the likes of Big Little Lies and The Batman, but she's also become a major player in fashion with her unbothered, confident aesthetic, which she achieves by favoring elevated essentials in lieu of flashy or logo-drenched pieces. Kravitz has the power to make the simplest wardrobe staples—think ribbed tank tops, jeans, and comfortable sneakers—look intentional and chic, and her understated accessories and beauty looks only add to this effortless aura. Still, the actor's style is anything but one-note, as she gets playful on the red carpet with super-sheer gowns, bold color and detail, and modernized tributes to old Hollywood. Ahead, see 24 of Zoë Kravitz's best fashion moments of all time—you're sure to find major inspo for everyday style upgrades and special occasions alike.