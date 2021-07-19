Here's the Fashion Trend You Should Get Into, According to Your Sign

Everybody needs a little outfit inspiration. In the uncharted waters of summer trends: Matching sets! Cottagecore! Gingham everything! It can be nice to have a guidepost, something to hold on to while you rifle through the riff raff and land on your signature style. That’s where astrological signs come in.

Astrology is a great tool of self expression, and what is fashion if not the ultimate self expression? Dig deeper into your personality type and ask not what your horoscope can do for you, but for your wardrobe. Don’t forget to take into consideration your rising sign, since that’s how most people perceive you. Read on for a celestial style guide for summer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things Aries love: Being number one, being right, and turning heads. An obvious match would be fire-engine red anything, but taking things a step more physiological, opt for the real star of the show this summer: tangerine. The color has been around for a few seasons, but there’s no time like the present to embrace the orange-adjacent brilliance. Pile on the color, you’re hardly a wallflower.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Beauty-obsessed with a deep appreciation for the finer things, Taurus is an earth sign with no problem splurging. Ignore the siren call of sales racks and trust your grounded intuition on this one. Branch out from beloved heritage brands to embrace a new crop of designers. So what if you're a creature of habit? Try something new in a familiar fabric, like a cut out or an exaggerated silhouette.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A deep-seated fear of routine and repetition makes the Gemini the ultimate closet chameleon. Aptly symbolized by the celestial twins, there’s no trend off limits for this busy air sign. Embrace the chaos, or at least embrace the chaos of this summer’s neon trend. Prove you really are game for anything in a tiny top and shorts that could hardly be called basic. Fun fact: Geminis love an accessory, especially in the surrealist camp.

Cancer (June-July 22)

Leave it to the practical, forward-thinking Cancer to make utilitarian “granola” dressing happen this summer. Lean all the way into your daydreaming of wildflower fields and a world without an inbox. Stay sensitive by shopping brands that prioritize environmental-friendly practices. And combat consumerism by investing in pieces you love that make you feel like your dream self.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Summer was made for Leos, the sign with the least amount of hesitation when it comes to dressing. Their confidence makes them prone to a party, the center of attention, and oftentimes, best dressed. Channel your inner-lion by embracing a flair for the dramatic. Think big proportions and stunning details worthy of doing a double-take before heading out the door. Go big or go home, Leo.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Sure, “all work, no play” might be how the Virgo rolls normally, but it’s summer! Welcome Summer Fridays and drop the pragmatism long enough to dress in something other than your typical uniform. A perfectionist at heart, Virgo isn’t lured by taking sartorial leaps. No problem. Lean into your systematic approach to life by investing in a dress with massive transition power that speaks to your secret bent toward subtle sexiness—just enough play.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Balance is the name of the game for Libra. And like Taurus, they’re ruled by Venus, making them lovers of luxury. Create equilibrium in an outfit by keeping one part simple, allowing the designer splurge to shine. Symmetry is huge for Libras, so try an asymmetrical cut and unexpected color combination to keep your classic wardrobe from reading a little too balanced.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Big fans of contradiction, lovers of all things sultry, and prone to an all-black look—Scorpio is a passionate water sign. But all those feelings rarely transfer to outfit choices, with their preference being a tough exterior without much room for romance. There’s no better time than this summer for Scorpios to embrace the beauty of fine fabrics and sexiness of the perfect cut. Take all that misunderstood energy and translate it into a look to remember.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

"Too much” isn’t really a thing for Sagittarius. Luckily, a year indoors has paved the way for maximalist peacocking, even if it is just for a trip to the grocery store. Welcome loud patterns and new-to-you shapes. Trust your fiery instincts, book the trip, and stay out late after dinner to go dancing. You are Sagittarius, after all. It’s in your nature.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It's hard to have a Hot Girl Summer when you’re so obsessed with productivity. Dressing for success, especially in the heat, has its challenges. Keep things simple by opting for white linen, which will have everyone characteristically amazed at how you keep it all together. You know you love luxury, deep down, so invest in a simple statement that will serve you for seasons to come. How’s that for pragmatism?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This independent sign never shies away from a trend. Impossible to pin down, Aquarius takes a simple concept, like a minidress, and makes it her own by insisting on an oversized collar and vintage-inspired pattern. Shy around new people, Aquarius is happy to let the outfit do the talking. And this Staud bag is certainly a conversation starter.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Ah, the dreamer. Pisces has high highs and low lows, that is when she’s not too lost in her thoughts to come down to earth. Celebrate the celestial and give into the fantasy with this dreamy set. You’re a water sign, so blue it is. And since you’re used to being told you’re wise beyond your years, lean into the compliment and opt for an heirloom-worthy piece to cap it all off.