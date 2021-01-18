Can be irritating if used on the wrong type of skin

I’ll be the first to admit I love sheet masks of all kinds. Some might even call my sheet mask usage a slight obsession. I love the whole experience so much I find myself using them at least twice a week, usually more. Hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, plumping, and detoxifying are just some of the types that I adore.

Honestly, what is there not to love? The cold feeling of the hydro-gel or tissue-like material, the serum soaking into your skin, not to mention the satisfying feeling of peeling one off after 20 minutes. Better yet, the glowy skin after all is said and down is undoubtedly the best part.

Recently, I learned about ZitSticka’s first-ever sheet mask called Press Refresh. At first glance, it looks like every other hydrogel mask. However, the penetrative graphene tech behind the mask is what truly distinguishes it from others, that and the fact that it's engineered specifically for breakouts. Keep scrolling to read my honest review of ZitSticka’s Press Refresh ($36) and to dive deeper into what makes it a must-try.

Best for: Acne-prone or congested skin Uses: Hydrating, clearing break-outs, multi-exfoliation Potential allergens: Lavender, rosemary, and peppermint Active ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $36 for a box of five masks About the brand: ZitSticka was established with the goal of merging skincare and technology in order to create high-performance acne clearing products.

About My Skin: Sensitive, prone to redness and maskne

When I visit my esthetician for facials, she tells me my skin is “sensitive but unproblematic,” meaning I do get some redness but it fades quickly. That said, my breakouts have increased around my nose, chin, and cheeks (courtesy of wearing medical masks each day). Usually, though, they fade a few days after using this sheet mask and Kate Somerville’s EradiKate Acne Treatment.

Every few days, I use a sheet mask. Normally, I stick to ones I know and love, but I definitely try my fair share of new ones. Because of that, incorporating the sheet mask into my routine was super easy. All I do is set aside 20 minutes (or longer) in the morning or evening to apply it after washing my face and applying toner (but before serum). In fact, the brand recommends using the mask two to three times a week at night after you wash your face. A pro tip? Take the excess serum from the package and apply it to your décolletage and neck. The more benefits, the better. This one is specifically designed to treat acne-prone skin by healing breakouts and focusing on multi-exfoliation.

The Feel: Cold and jelly-like with slight tingling

As someone who uses sheet masks regularly, I know what makes one worthwhile. It has to be made of a material that isn’t too thick or thin, needs to deliver real results, and shouldn’t irritate or damage your skin. ZitSticka’s Press Refresh hit all the marks on my checklist, plus others. The real kicker is it uses a hydrogel material combined with the graphene tech, which helps the ingredients absorb deeper. True to its description, it feels fresh, jelly-like, and cool upon application. I'll note that if you have sensitive skin like me, there may be a slight tingling sensation upon application. It’s not uncomfortable, though.

The Ingredients: A blend of incredible acids

The hero ingredients are a combination of salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acids. The cocktail of acids is combined with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin plump, dewy, and hydrated. Together, the ingredients offer exfoliation, hydration, and anti-inflammatory properties to effectively treat acne-prone or congested skin.

The Technology: Super innovative graphene tech

Press Refresh is made of graphene tech combined with hydrogel material. The hydrogel is used because it locks in moisture and helps deliver ingredients deeper into your skin (this is more effective than a regular sheet mask material). Graphene tech syncs with your skin’s warmth to help the formula to better penetrate. The hydrogel material surrounds the layer of graphene powder. Graphene powder is the tiny carbon molecules that are infused inside of the mesh-net layer. It has the same infrared waves as the human body, so it has the ability to increase the skin’s conductivity and metabolize the ingredients into deeper levels of the skin.

Byrdie / Rachel Dube

The Results: Hydrated, less congested, and breakouts improved

After 20 minutes, I peeled the mask off, and my skin instantly looked more glowy and hydrated. And while my breakouts didn’t subside immediately, a difference was noticeable over the next few days.

The Value: It makes sense

At $36 for 5 sheet masks (or $7 each), these aren’t insanely expensive, but they aren’t the cheapest either. However, I do think that the combination of the technology and cocktail of ingredients makes them worth it. But, I don’t think that they should be used unless you have acne-prone skin, a flair-up of breakouts, or congestion.