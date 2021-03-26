I Tested ZitSticka's Hyperfade Patches and My Hyperpigmentation Faded

We put ZitSticka's Hyperfade patches to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Hyperpigmentation and I are long-time friends. Unlike my actual friends, I don't care to see these long-lasting dark spots show up at my door. Well, on my face after a hormonal or reactive breakout. But like that one friend who doesn't know when it's time to go home, I accept them for what they are and let them settle in. There was a time when I thought the only way to get rid of my spots—as I call them—was to hide them away with makeup. 

However, now that I'm in my 30s, the idea of perfection and feeling shame about my skin is an ideal I'm ready to retire. Skincare is now the priority, even if my hyperpigmentation doesn't fade quickly. With the constant evolution of skincare, there is always something new to try including new spot treatments. I have had great success with using pimple patches on single zits, so ZitSticka's Hyperfade patches made to fade post-pimple marks intrigued me.

Keep reading to see how my experiences with the dark spot-fading patches went.

ZitSticka Hyperfade Patches

Best for: All skin types, especially those with dark spots and hyperpigmentation

Uses: Fading dark spots

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, arbutin, licorice root extract, and tranexamic acid

Byrdie Clean?: Yes

Price: $34

About the Brand: ZitSticka is a dermatologist-backed tech-meets-skincare brand that formulates patches with microdarts to banish zits.

About My Skin: Sensitive with hormonal breakouts and hyperpigmentation 

My skin has a mind of its own. One day my skin is clear, and the next, I have a gang of whiteheads staring back at me in the mirror.

I have gotten my skincare routine to a place that my skin seems to have fewer adverse reactions. I use a cream cleanser, a toner, vitamin C (morning), and retinol (at night) with an exfoliating treatment and clay mask in the mix. 

The Packaging: Individualized and hygienic

The patches come individually packaged in a square lavender and white box. I loved that each patch was individually packaged for functionality and hygiene purposes. While the patches aren't recyclable, the box and pouches the patches come in are recyclable. 

The feeling didn't hurt, but you could feel the texture of the darts well.

The Ingredients: Hydrating, pimple-fighting, soothing ingredients 

For a tiny patch, it is packed with powerful, hydrating, skin-evening ingredients. The patch has seven ingredients: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, arbutin, licorice root extract, and tranexamic acid. Individually each of these ingredients—excluding the emollient hyaluronic acid— are clinically proven to reduce and/or fade dark spots and uneven skin tone. 

zitsticka hyperfade patches
 Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Niacinamide helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and protects the skin from UV ray damage. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation while protecting the skin from free radical damage. Arbutin is a water-soluble compound that inhibits enzymes that stimulate pigment-producing cells. Licorice root extract is rich in antioxidants and is often used in products to soothe and naturally polish the skin as it blocks enzymes that activate melanin production. Finally, tranexamic acid is an anti-inflammatory acid that improves the appearance of dark spots by blocking melanin production.

The Feel: A tiny, prickly dot 

The patch at first touch reminded me of a band-aid. But as I peeled the round sticker-like patch off the tiny white square, I felt the texture of the microdarts. Once applied, I pressed the round plastic-like dot into my skin and felt the pricks of the darts. The feeling didn't hurt, but you could feel the texture of the darts well. 

zitsticka hyperfade patches
Byrdie / Bianca Lambert 

The Results: Slow fading 

Since most of my hyperpigmentation isn't confined to one area, I tried the patches on two of my most recent period pimples. For starters, I am happy to report that applying this didn't cause any additional breakouts. However, I can't say for sure that I saw a difference in the spots glancing in the mirror. I did notice that I needed less concealer to cover the dark spots, which is always a visual indicator my hyperpigmentation is fading. 

zitsticka hyperfade patches
 Byrdie / Bianca Lambert
The Value: It depends on your needs

This product retails for $34 for 12 patches. If you're someone that only gets the occasional pimple in an isolated spot, these patches could be an excellent product to keep in your medicine cabinet. However, using these for every pimple that pops up could get expensive. To get optimum results, you'd need to use these for three days for a two-week period. Applying this cadence to multiple pimples isn't the most budget-friendly, but if you find these work for you, I say go for it. 

Similar Products: These patches use many of the same impactful ingredients 

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Dark Spots ($28): This set of 12 microneedling dots featuring 172 microneedles is formulated with niacinamide, licorice extract, and tranexamic acid to help fade dark spots. 

Hero Cosmetics Micropoint for Dark Spots ($13): Each post-blemish patch in this set of six uses 173 dissolving micropoints infused with niacinamide, tranexamic acid, beta-glucan, and vitamin C.

Final Verdict

For the occasional hormonal zit, ZitSticka's Hyperfade patches offer a solution. However, the price of investing in them over time makes me think I'll stick to letting any new pimples that pop up fade over time with my current skin routine.

