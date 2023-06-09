Prepare to See Zendaya's Pink Milk Bath Nails Everywhere

Wardrobe malfunctions happen all the time—but full-on wardrobe disappearances? Now that’s tragic. Zendaya just revealed that a gown she was planning on wearing to a recent event was completely lost in the mail—but, of course, the Euphoria actor still looked incredible in a starry night suit and a creamy milk bath manicure.

On June 8, Zendaya attended the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome and sparkled from head to toe. Zendaya shared a picture of her outfit to her Instagram stories, writing, “Fun fact: my dress for tonight’s Bulgari event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt, a Valentino suit.” She tagged her longtime stylist Law Roach, who dressed the star in a shimmering black two-piece Valentino suit that looked like a starry night sky. She paired the look with a gem-encrusted fishnet tank top, black pointed-toe heels, and of course, plenty of Bulgari jewelry including a diamond Serpenti watch, diamond drop earrings, and diamond rings.

Getty Images

Her nails added a bright contrast to the all-black look, and she wore a manicure that sat at a medium length with a soft square shape. Her nails were the quintessential “milk bath” style, since they featured a creamy shade somewhere between white and pale pink. Nail artist Lisa Kon revealed in an Instagram post that she used the Lisa Kon Nail Polish Nude Rubber Base Coat ($16) in shade 26 Light Pink to get the look.

Getty Images

Milk bath nails have been all the rage this year, and most milky manicures tout ultra-sheer colors perfect for a natural-looking “my nail but better” manicure—but they also run the risk of showing nail growth or imperfections underneath the nail polish. We predict that opaque pastel nail polish will be all the rage this summer—but if you’re in the market for something that’s still a bit sheer, Zendaya’s milky nails are a great happy medium. They’re not so opaque that they add too much contrast to your skin, but aren’t sheer enough to show your real nails underneath.

If you want to get Zendaya’s look, you can apply two coats of the aforementioned Lisa Kon Nude Rubber Base Coat and cure the manicure under an LED lamp. If you’re more of a non-gel person, though, two-to-three quick coats of the Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Candy Floss ($21) should do the trick.