Zendaya's Voluminous New Bob Is Perfect For Fall

It's safe to say that Zendaya is a trendsetter. She was quick to try blueberry milk nails, was ahead of the curve on the mini French nails, and, thanks in part to superstar stylist Law Roach, never misses a beat on the red carpet. Her bob also never misses a beat. In December of 2022, Z first chopped her mane into a long, fluffy bob, and since then, it's become her signature look—but that doesn't mean she's afraid of switching it up now and again.



The first change since the initial chop was adding subtle honey highlights and embracing her curls, then came the same bob styled as the epitome of peak '90s glamour, and most recently came a cherry cola-colored iteration styled in a flippy malt shop bob.



Now, she seems to be sticking with that same flippy bob, just with "a little refresh" from celebrity hairstylist Sarah Shears.



In an Instagram Story shared on August 22, Zendaya posed in the mirror with the caption "needed a little refresh" while wearing a simple white tee, classic blue jeans, a brown leather belt, a gold watch, a necklace from Kizzmet Jewelry, and big brown suede bag. Her new cut was the same cherry cola color as the last time we saw her.



The new bob grazed her shoulders, but would've gone farther down if it wasn't styled with flipped out ends, which twirled her hair upwards. The look had shine, volume, and a chic eye-covering side part. It was styled similarly to her look at CinemaCon, which hairstylist Taije Simon broke down for us.



First, she detangled Z's hair. Then, Simon applied a combination of the OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray ($8), the OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream ($8), and the OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss ($8) to provide heat protection as well as hydration for a sleek shine.



Following that, Simon blew out Zendaya's damp hair and added body with the OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse ($11) before teasing the crown to add extra lift. Says Simon, "Once the hair was in place, and everything was set, I added the finishing touches by applying the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil ($8) to ensure luster."