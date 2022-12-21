Zendaya's New Side-Parted Bob Is the Epitome of Classic Chic

If you're missing Euphoria, you're not alone. While details about the show's third season are tightly under wraps—including when filming will start—the cast just had a mini reunion on to tide us over until we know more. On December 18, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and of course Zendaya, gathered for a screening of the show for awards consideration. As usual, the actors were dressed to the nines—but all our focus was on Zendaya's new bob haircut.

Zendaya arrived at the screening wearing an elegant black and white Schiaparelli ensamble. She tucked her short-sleeved black polo top with pearly buttons into a black and white houndstooth pencil skirt with a golden lock detail at the waist. She kept her accessories minimal, sticking to a tried-and-true pair of black pointed-toe Louboutins and diamond studs. Her look was equally as preppy as it was timeless, so it makes sense that she arrived with a classic red manicure, a dewy complexion, and a natural pink lip.

Getty Images

Her timeless look is the perfect foil to her Euphoria character's uniform of basketball shorts and a hoodie—and her short haircut added an extra touch of sophistication. Zendaya wore a wispy-yet-full bob that extended just below her jawline with a deep side part, with one piece of her hair tucked behind her ear. It’s a classic bob that we’ve seen survive the test of time for decades.

Getty Images

Now, it may not feel like much, but Zendaya’s bob is a the perfect mix between a classic style with subtle nods to this season's biggest trends. First up, the side part has officially been revived this fall after TikTok deemed it "dead," with stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox getting in on the trend. Zendaya’s cut has a healthy dose of bounce and volume—without any shaggy layers—which lends itself to being a shorter version of the supermodel haircut trend we’ve been seeing lately. Plus, this hairstyle is perfect for anyone who only ever has ten minutes to devote to glam in the morning, thanks to its manageable short length and casual parting technique.

Euphoria’s third season may not be out just yet, but you can copy the actress’s haircut in the meantime.