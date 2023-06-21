Zendaya Gave the Blueberry Milk Manicure Trend Her Stamp of Approval

Zendaya has been on her nail game recently, taking this season’s hottest trends like Jello nails and the micro French manicure for a spin. While in Paris, the star added a cool twist to her go-to neutral manicures with the nail trend that we think will be everywhere this summer: introducing, Zendaya’s blueberry milk manicure.

On June 21, Zendaya appeared front row at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. The show was ripe with celebs because, well, it’s Louis Vuitton—but also because this was Pharrell Williams’ first show since he succeeded Virgil Abloh as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

Getty Images

Zendaya arrived at the show wearing a matching sequined Louis Vuitton shirt and pant set that honestly looked like a trip. Various Grecian drapery patterns swirled her short sleeve button-up and blended into the top's Ancient Greek column motifs. The pants are similar in that it’s hard to tell whether you’re looking at an actual image or abstract patterns—nonetheless, the 'fit looked very chic on the star. Her stylist Law Roach paired the outfit with bangles, a black clutch, pointed-toe shoes, and a blue pendant necklace.

The outfit was based around cool-toned neutrals, and Zendaya’s blueberry milk manicure was the perfect match. She wore medium-length square nails, which were painted with pale blue nail polish. It seems that blueberry was the night's theme, as Megan Thee Stallion also attended the show wearing blueberry ice lips, and other stars arrived in full denim ensembles.

Getty Images

The blueberry milk manicure has been everywhere this summer, with stars like Sofia Richie Grainge, Dua Lipa, and now Zendaya solidifying the trend. “Creamy, milky shades are always fun for warm weather,” celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh previously told Byrdie. “A light creamy blue works well, especially in the summer when our skin is naturally more tanned.”

Your best bet for recreating Zendaya’s blueberry milk manicure is to use a pale baby blue nail polish like Orly Nail Polish ($11) in Morning Mantra. If you’re going the sheer route, celebrity manicurist and founder of Nails of LA, Brittney Boyce previously told us her trick for landing the perfect blueberry milk shade: “If you can’t find a sheer white base blue tint polish, then you can mix a milky sheer white with a baby blue polish to get the look.”

To round out Zendaya’s glam, she wore lengthy curls and a warm makeup look that includes a rusty smoky eye, coral blush, and a pop of pink on her lips.