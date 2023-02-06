Zendaya Now Has a Curly Blonde Bob

At this point, there’s no surprise that we’re facing an onslaught of celebrity bobs. After Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, and even Megan Fox got on the bob train in the past few weeks, another star just graced us with even more short hair inspo. On February 3, Zendaya posted an Instagram Story photo revealing her newish bob, now decked out with blonde highlights.



In the photo, Zendaya sits back in a quaint home and poses for a selfie wearing minimal makeup and an orange mock-neck tank top with a red daisy printed on the front. The photo is just a sneak peek of her new locks (we only get a view from her nose down), but it gives us just the right amount of context: her once dark caramel hair now features honeycomb highlights and reaches just above her shoulders, and feature minimal face-framing layers.

The cut isn't totally new, rather, it's an evolution of the short hair Zendaya debuted before the holidays. On December 18 2022, Zendaya and her cast mates attended a screening of Euphoria for awards consideration, and Zendaya debuted a classic blunt bob. Just days later, on December 21, she took to Instagram to show off her '90s-inspired "Rachel Greene bob" with plenty of volume and flips reminiscent of the results of hot rollers.

As the name suggests, this bob style marries the bob hairstyle that practically every celeb is rocking these days and the infamous "Rachel Greene" cut, which gained traction on TikTok for offering '90s volume full of texture. This hairstyle errs on the fuller side, and Zendaya managed to find a way to make it even lusher by adding highlights for an added dimension that creates the illusion of even more body.



Flash forward to now, and Zendaya has paired the cut with her natural curls and sunkissed highlights, giving it a more relaxed vibe than her '90s blowout. She chose a highlight shade that's only a few shades lighter than her caramel base, helping to emphasize her curls in a way that still seems natural. In turn, it helps to create an optical illusion of fullness and dimension, plus her foray into blonde highlights brightens her overall look, which'll likely be welcome as spring is just around the corner.

If you're looking to take inspo from the actor, consider sitting down with your colorist to see what kind of highlights would work best for you. Typically, a full- or half-head of highlights a just few shades lighter than your shade color should do the trick.