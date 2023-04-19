All of Zendaya's Spectacular Met Gala Fashion Moments Through the Years

The first Monday in May is the most stunning day of the year: the Met Gala. A-Listers swarm the red carpet dressed in dramatic, sublime, costume couture per the year's selected theme (some choosing to be more on-theme than others). But no one has consistently stuck the landing quite like Zendaya.

Zendaya has nailed the Met Gala assignment with flying colors since her first appearance in 2015. With the help of the recently-retired Law Roach, the actress has ignited the Met Gala carpet with her iconic and dazzling looks. Zendaya can take on any role with such power that she can convince the world of anything—both on the screen and off. Below, discover a guide to all of Zendaya’s unforgettable Met Gala ensembles.