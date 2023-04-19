All of Zendaya's Spectacular Met Gala Fashion Moments Through the Years

The first Monday in May is the most stunning day of the year: the Met Gala. A-Listers swarm the red carpet dressed in dramatic, sublime, costume couture per the year's selected theme (some choosing to be more on-theme than others). But no one has consistently stuck the landing quite like Zendaya.
Zendaya has nailed the Met Gala assignment with flying colors since her first appearance in 2015. With the help of the recently-retired Law Roach, the actress has ignited the Met Gala carpet with her iconic and dazzling looks. Zendaya can take on any role with such power that she can convince the world of anything—both on the screen and off. Below, discover a guide to all of Zendaya’s unforgettable Met Gala ensembles.
Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology (2019)
Zendaya’s look was taken straight from a fairytale familiar to us all. Alongside her fairy godmother, Law Roach, Zendaya enchanted the Met Gala carpet in a Cinderella-inspired ball gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The shining effect that emits off of her corseted bodice and billowing skirt is evocative of a moonstone—and the entire outfit looks like an illustration. Zendaya paid further homage to Cinderella with her prim blonde updo, black ribbon choker, and tulle sleeve caps.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination (2018)
Zendaya was a visionary knight in shining, elevated armor as she wore layers of fine silver chainmail and sky-high heels. (She was dressed as Joan of Arc in a custom Versace number.) The dramatic, raised shoulder and hip detailing, knockout rings, and choppy bob make this look even more powerful.
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between (2017)
Zendaya dazzled in a gleaming, sun-soaked, tropical print gown in 2017. Her hair was voluminous and natural, her lips painted in a bright persimmon tone, and she noticeably wore no jewelry or a handbag. The look was a luscious and luxurious tropical heatwave.
Camp: Notes On Fashion (2016)
With a futuristic helmet of shining hair, Zendaya stunned in a caramel-toned, sequined gown designed by Michael Kors and inspired by Cher. The mock neck collar of the one-shouldered dress served as her necklace, and the train seems to reference both old Hollywood glamor and disco fever.
China: Through The Looking Glass (2015)
For her first Met Gala, Zendaya wore a voluminous mini-dress designed by Fausto Puglisi. The bejeweled celestial symbols—suns, stars, and bright flashes of light—detailed the high-contrast ruby-red dress. Each of her accessories was powerful and bold: The crown-like headband, arm cuff, wrist cuff, and oversized rings packed a lot of punch.