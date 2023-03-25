32 Zendaya Style Moments That Cement Her Status as Perpetually Best-Dressed

Zendaya has had a dynamic career, getting her start on Shake It Up before a brief stint in music, then refocusing on acting for her double-Emmy-winning role as Rue in Euphoria as well as film performances in the likes of Dune, Malcolm & Marie, and the Spider-Man franchise. As if her triple-threat talents weren't enough, the star is also a consistent fixture on red carpet best-dressed lists, thanks to countless unforgettable collaborations with Law Roach, her longtime stylist. Roach, who just retired from celebrity styling (but still is likely to work with Zendaya in some capacity thanks to their close friendship), elevated her from Disney star to Hollywood icon with a slew of luxury statements, including custom creations, vintage pieces, and everything in between. Zendaya has earned a CFDA Fashion Icon award as well as partnerships with the likes of Bulgari and Valentino, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many celebrities with as much red carpet anticipation (and impact) as she has. Ahead, see 32 of Zendaya's best fashion moments over the years that showcase her range.
NAACP Image Awards (2023)
Zendaya recently broke the internet in this vintage moment from Versace's Spring 2002 collection—a strapless black and green gown with a plunging neckline and high slit. The look marked her first red carpet appearance of the year (and first since debuting her new bob haircut), and the photos are almost as iconic as the video footage of her posing for the press.
Louis Vuitton FW23 Show (2023)
While attending Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 show, Zendaya opted for a full animal print look comprising a blazer, tall boots, and barely there shorts. The appearance sparked rumors of a possible ambassadorship, but no matter what, we're grateful for this iconic matching set moment.
Screen Actors Guild Awards (2023)
Nominated that night for Female Actor in a Drama Series, Zendaya showed up to the 2023 SAG Awards in a custom Valentino creation deserving of its own recognition. The strapless gown, which features 190 hand-embroidered roses, took 1230 hours of global work and was a romantic standout on the red carpet.
Emmy Awards (2022)
For the 2022 Emmy Awards, where she would take home her second win for her incredible work as teen drug addict Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya went all in on Hollywood glamour in a strapless black Valentino gown with a full skirt, which she paired with a hair ribbon and Bulgari diamond jewelry.
'Euphoria' Event (2022)
One major reason Zendaya and Law Roach's collaboration is so legendary is their ability to tap into unexpected aesthetics and elevate these to new audiences. For an HBO Max event surrounding Euphoria in 2022, the talent showed up in a monochromatic gray suit by Fear of God, a moment that immediately got fashion fanatics talking and proved that modern minimalism has a place in Hollywood.
Valentino FW22 Show (2022)
Valentino's hot pink Fall 2022 collection—along with the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie movie, of course—was arguably one of the biggest factors in sparking the current Barbiecore trend. Zendaya played an impactful part by attending the show in this hot pink power suit moment.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2022)
This Sportmax ensemble is probably one of Zendaya’s best suit moments yet. We love everything about it, from the hourglass silhouette of the jacket to the fuchsia button-down.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere (2021)
What better outfit for a Spider-Man premiere than a web-inspired gown? Zendaya made headlines in this stunning Valentino number, which featured a plunging neckline and train in addition to its arachnid details, when walking the carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
CFDA Fashion Awards (2021)
Zendaya made history in 2021 as the youngest recipient of the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, and she did so by creating another iconic moment in a voluminous bright red maxi skirt and matching crop top by Vera Wang.
Ballon d'Or Photocall (2021)
Bringing high fashion to one of soccer's biggest nights, this 2000 Roberto Cavalli dress gives the "backless" look a new meaning by filling the open space with a golden metal spine. Surrealist jewelry has been having a resurgence, so Zendaya and Roach picked the perfect time to break out this vintage piece.
Women in Film Awards (2021)
Only Zendaya can turn up to the red carpet in a jersey dress (by Loewe) with an abstract gold plate on the front and completely nail it.
Academy Awards (2021)
Zendaya may have been attending the 2021 Oscars as a presenter, but she proved to be a winner on the red carpet in this bright yellow Valentino gown. Balancing a strapless bandeau top and ab cutout with a full, flowing skirt, the look served true modern glamour—only emphasized by the star's long waves and statement Bulgari necklaces.
'Dune' UK Special Screening (2021)
With this dramatic, sequined number, Zendaya and Roach were on the right page—there was no designer choice better to glamorously channel the apocalyptic nature of Dune than Rick Owens.
'Dune' Photocall (2021)
When Alaïa debuted this burgundy crop top and maxi skirt set with shearling trim on its Spring 2022 runway, a few fans speculated that the look had Zendaya’s name written all over it—and it turns out they were right. The ensemble reached a new level when it finally had its moment with the star, whose red carpet poses always add an extra touch of glamour.
Venice International Film Festival (2021)
No stranger to a body-hugging dress, the actress took the silhouette to the next level with this nude leather Balmain gown with molded draping, which has a sort of "wet look" to it.
BET Awards (2021)
Many Beyoncé fans remember the artist’s 2003 BET Awards performance of "Crazy In Love," right down to the purple and green Versace dress that accompanied it. In one of her best sartorial references, Zendaya attended the 2021 awards wearing the maxi-length runway version of the piece.
Critics' Choice Awards (2020)
From the moment it debuted, Tom Ford's spring 2020 collection created a lot of buzz thanks to the colorful breastplate tops, and Zendaya made the design even more memorable when she wore a fuchsia look from the collection to the Critics' Choice Awards, instantly entering social media buzz and best-dressed lists galore.
Emmy Awards (2019)
By the 2019 Emmy Awards, Euphoria had recently debuted to significant acclaim, but Zendaya attended as a presenter that year since the show wouldn't be eligible until 2020. Still, she stood out in a green Vera Wang dress with a high leg slit and sheer corset, the color of which complemented the red hair she was rocking at the time for her role in the Spider-Man movies.
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (2019)
Another look from the multi-hyphenate "Replay" singer that received its fair share of buzz and mood board placements was this orange Carolina Herrera mini dress, which she wore for a stop at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The creamsicle color, voluminous silhouette, and a matching headband are truly what New York City street style dreams are made of.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' World Premiere (2019)
There’s a method to the madness of Zendaya and Roach’s collaborative efforts, and when it comes to the actor’s press runs for her own films, you can expect a red carpet outfit that pays homage to her role. The star explained this red and black sequined Armani Privé number as "the spidey suit, but make it fashion," making it a perfect choice for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere.
Met Gala (2019)
If no one else will, count on Zendaya to commit to the bit. At the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the style icon arrived in a custom, Cinderella-inspired dress by Tommy Hilfiger. "Fairy Godbrutha" Roach waved his magic wand to change the gown from gray to lit-up blue in front of everyone's eyes.
MTV Movie and TV Awards (2018)
There’s always an unexpected element to Zendaya’s fashion moments. At the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, she stood out with a leather mini dress by August Getty, which featured a structured, voluminous bottom.
Met Gala (2018)
If there was a definitive moment to solidify Zendaya as the fashion it-girl we know her as today, one could argue it was the 2018 Met Gala. In line with the year’s "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, Roach dripped the star in a custom Versace tribute to Joan of Arc. The armor-inspired dress featured metal plating, sequins, and chainmail for an impeccably on-theme moment that quite literally shined.
'The Greatest Showman' Australian Premiere (2017)
For the Australia premiere of The Greatest Showman, Zendaya made a statement worthy of the circus in a surreal Moschino butterfly gown. The voluminous wing details and rich orange color prove that this look was the perfect time to go literal.
To the Rescue Gala (2016)
Who knew when Zendaya turned up to the Humane Society's To the Rescue Gala in a monochromatic fuchsia suit by Christian Siriano, that the moment would foreshadow the actor’s 2022 Valentino look that would help spark the hot pink fashion craze seen around the world? Sometimes the universe has the perfect plot.
amfAR Inspiration Gala (2015)
One of Zendaya's earlier suit moments, this tailored shorts suit by Dsquared2 played off the idea of a classic tux, and we think it creates the perfect easy glamour.
Met Gala (2015)
Zendaya attended her first-ever Met Gala in 2015, and naturally, her look didn't disappoint. She tackled the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme in a high-low red and black Fausto Puglisi gown featuring sunshine embroidery, which she paired with a coordinating headpiece and Jimmy Choo heels.
Academy Awards (2015)
For her first time attending the Oscars, Zendaya opted for a sleek off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown coupled with goddess-like locs. The result was an ethereal coming-of-age moment that we've never forgotten.
American Music Awards (2014)
The American Music Awards are a good time to have a little fun with your red carpet look, and Zendaya did just that in 2014 with a brushed gold trench coat and wide leg pants by Georgine. Complete with the aqua bandeau top and voluminous curls, the look has major '70s vibes, and we'd still wear it today.
BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards (2014)
This metallic skirt and bandeau by Rubin Singer with a matching, army green hat is one of Zendaya’s more forgotten looks, but it shouldn’t be. We love how the set brings street style vibes to red carpet glamour.
'Blended' Premiere (2014)
To attend the premiere of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s 2014 film Blended, Zendaya wore a blazer and elongated shorts set, a twist on the power suit that would later become one of the style star’s signatures.
Keep a Child Alive Dream Halloween (2013)
Ahead of being cast as Aaliyah in a Lifetime biopic (which she ultimately would pull out of due to production issues), Zendaya channeled the late musician on the red carpet at Keep A Child Alive's Dream Halloween event. Her modern take on the Tommy Hilfiger bandeau, baggy pants, and exposed boxers combination the musician famously wore in 1996 was an early sign of all the iconic sartorial callbacks to come.