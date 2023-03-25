32 Zendaya Style Moments That Cement Her Status as Perpetually Best-Dressed

Zendaya has had a dynamic career, getting her start on Shake It Up before a brief stint in music, then refocusing on acting for her double-Emmy-winning role as Rue in Euphoria as well as film performances in the likes of Dune, Malcolm & Marie, and the Spider-Man franchise. As if her triple-threat talents weren't enough, the star is also a consistent fixture on red carpet best-dressed lists, thanks to countless unforgettable collaborations with Law Roach, her longtime stylist. Roach, who just retired from celebrity styling (but still is likely to work with Zendaya in some capacity thanks to their close friendship), elevated her from Disney star to Hollywood icon with a slew of luxury statements, including custom creations, vintage pieces, and everything in between. Zendaya has earned a CFDA Fashion Icon award as well as partnerships with the likes of Bulgari and Valentino, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many celebrities with as much red carpet anticipation (and impact) as she has. Ahead, see 32 of Zendaya's best fashion moments over the years that showcase her range.