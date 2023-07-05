We'll Be Copying Zendaya's Aperol Spritz Nails Until Labor Day

With access to the best makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists out there, it makes sense that celebrities are usually on top of the latest trends. Zendaya, though, has her fingers on the pulse of the biggest nail looks, and has recently worn cherry Jello and blueberry milk nails during each of the trend's height in popularity. Her latest right-on-time mani? Summer-ready spritz nails.

On July 1, Zendaya posted a selfie wearing a black V-neck sweater with dainty gold necklaces and a silver pearl ring. While it may be a casual outfit, her glam is on point, and she wears her chocolate hair in a flippy bob that boasts major volume, and a cloud skin complexion paired with a brown smoky eye and a mauve lip.

To add a summery touch to her cozy sweater, Zendaya opted for an orange spritz manicure, which features a short-medium length square shape. On each nail, she wears a bright neon orange color. Now, the color isn’t a classic Tropicana orange, nor is it a firetruck red—it’s more of a blood-orange that reminds us of crisp Aperol Spritz on a hot day. The shade is the perfect poppy twist on classic summer red nails.

A true Aperol Spritz has an ombre look as it sits in a chilled wine glass, and you can definitely call on the trend by creating an ombré spritz manicure like TikTok user @kesangthenailartist. If you’re looking for a true recreation of Zendaya’s nails, though, first push your cuticles back, buff and file your nails, and then apply a base coat. For a standard manicure, apply two coats of semi-transparent blood-orange nail polish like the Essie Nail Polish ($10) in Clambake or the Manicurist Nail Polish ($14) in Sunset. (For a jelly option, apply two coats of the Butter London Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment in Orange Marmalade,$18.) Then, top everything off with a high-shine top coat.

And, finally, if you’ve been doing your own gel manicures at home, the Le Manoir Gelcare Gel Polish ($19) in Toro Sashimi or the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur ($15) in Júzi Orange should do the trick for a manicure that’ll match your favorite post-work drink.