Zendaya's '90s Bob Pairs Perfectly With her Vintage Gown

We can't name a time when Zendaya didn't look fabulous on the red carpet. Whether she's channeling Twiggy at the SAG Awards or embodying classic glamour at the Emmys, her looks are nothing short of show-stopping, and On April 27, she did it again. Zendaya arrived at the 2023 CinemaCon Awards to accept the Star of the Year award, wearing a flippy retro bob and a vintage gown.

Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet wearing a Fall 2001 Versace gown with a cowl neck, bustier bodice, and a floor-length skirt. Her dress features a tan leather corset, as well as leather straps and a leather belt. The rest of the gown is made from a semi-sheer lace in the same shade, with swirling rose designs throughout.

The vintage dress in and of itself is a work of art that Zendaya said she'd been "waiting to wear" on her Instagram story, so she kept her accessories clean with matching pointed-toe shoes, dainty drop earrings, thin bangles, and a simple ring. As for glam, she mirrored the warm tones of her dress with rust-colored eyeshadow, a pop of coral blush, and a glossy lip.



Getty Images

Zendaya played up the vintage glamour of her look with a retro-inspired soft bob. This isn’t the first time her hairstylist, Taije Simon, created a short fluffy style for the actress—Zendaya wore a similar curly bob to the 2023 SAG Awards. This time around, though, Simon went the “undone” route and opted out for a looser style with a '90s blowout with flippy ends and mega volume.

Hair this big and glamorous can seem daunting to recreate, but Simon's breakdown of the style makes it pretty achievable, even for novices. After detangling Zendaya’s hair, Simon first applied a combination of the OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray ($8), the OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream ($8), and the OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss ($8) to provide heat protection as well as hydration for a sleek shine.

Getty Images

Following that, Simon blew out Zendaya’s damp hair and added body with the OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse ($11) before teasing the crown to add extra lift. Says Simon, “Once the hair was in place, and everything was set, I added the finishing touches by applying the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil ($8) to ensure luster.”