Zendaya's Twiggy Lashes and Satin Skin Stole the Show at the 2023 SAG Awards

Zendaya knows how to make a statement with her red carpet looks, and her pretty in pink moment on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet is just another one for the books. On February 26, the star attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria.



Although she didn’t win the category, Zendaya still looked like a princess in her strapless baby pink Valentino gown, equipped with corsagecore rosettes along the skirt. Her stylist, Law Roach, decked her out in Bulgari jewelry, including a glitzy choker and a thick bracelet, plus rings to solidify her Old Hollywood glamour moment.



Getty Images

Her makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre accentuated her pink dress with a wash of hazy pink colors and satin textures using all Lancôme products.



First, he applied the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask ($55) to her skin for 10 minutes to plump her complexion before going in with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum ($132) to create a glowing base for her makeup.



To even out her complexion, Alejandre used the Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra 24H Long Lasting Foundation ($57) in 430 C all over her skin, and then contoured and highlighted her features with the Teint Idôle Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer ($29) in 460 W and 410 W. To add color back to her complexion, he swept Star Bronzer Powder ($38) in Golden over the perimeter of her face and added a pop of color with the Blush Subtil Powder Blush ($33) in 347 Rose Liberte.



Next, Alejandre created a matte hazy pink eyeshadow look using the Color Design Eyeshadow ($25) in Pink Pearls all over her lids, and then added highlight with the Color Design Eyeshadow ($25) in Filigree for a satin pillowcase effect. While her soft pink makeup is gorgeous, the standout feature of her glam is her lashes, which Alejandre lengthened with the Lash Idôle Mascara ($30). Alejandre applied the mascara to the upper and lower lash lines and created a babydoll (or Twiggy-like—either applies here) effect in her lower lashes by clumping them together.



To tie the whole look together, Alejandre used a baby pink lip combo with the Le Lip Liner ($28) to line her lips and then created a high-shine pout with the L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick ($35) in Mon Macaron.



Her makeup has a soft blurred effect that almost makes her complexion look like the satin material of her dress—and her hair complemented her dress’s Old Hollywood silhouette, too. Her hairstylist, Tai Simon, used Ogx products to achieve a bouncy modern Marilyn bob.



First, Simon sprayed the Ogx Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray ($11) on Zendaya’s wet hair to act as a heat protector and lock in shine. After that, Simon began blowing out Zendaya’s bob, adding in the Ogx Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse ($8) while her hair was still slightly damp to ensure mega volume for the evening.



“To achieve that whimsical yet structured blowout, it’s imperative to use a small amount of serum and then finger form to your desired style,” Simon states. “I first used the Ogx Nourishing + Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum ($10), which added a gorgeous luster. For the finishing touch, I misted Ogx Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil ($10) to add the perfect amount of lightweight yet opulent shine.”