I Tried A Full Face of Zara Beauty—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Zara fans, you’re now able to shop your wardrobe and beauty essentials all in one place. The European retailer is launching its first-ever beauty brand including everything from nail polishes to lipsticks in over 130 colors. Even bigger news? The products are refillable and affordable.

Diane Kendal, a legendary makeup artist whose work has graced the pages of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more, lead the artistic vision for the new launch. "When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use," she explains. "Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all."

Much like the brand's fashion offerings, you can expect editorial-worthy products at the affordable price point Zara is known for. "I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails," she says. "To have this breadth of color and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn't really existed before. Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties."

Refills start at $5 and product pricing ranges from $8 to $26.