I Tried A Full Face of Zara Beauty—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Zara fans, you’re now able to shop your wardrobe and beauty essentials all in one place. The European retailer is launching its first-ever beauty brand including everything from nail polishes to lipsticks in over 130 colors. Even bigger news? The products are refillable and affordable.
Diane Kendal, a legendary makeup artist whose work has graced the pages of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more, lead the artistic vision for the new launch. "When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use," she explains. "Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all."
Much like the brand's fashion offerings, you can expect editorial-worthy products at the affordable price point Zara is known for. "I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails," she says. "To have this breadth of color and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn't really existed before. Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties."
Refills start at $5 and product pricing ranges from $8 to $26.
Ultimatte Matte Lipstick
Matte lips are my go-to when I want a pop of color. But, as someone who keeps a lip balm in reach out all times, I'm careful to make sure the matte formulas I use don't dry out my lips. Thankfully, the Ultimate Matte Lipstick was (and stayed) comfortably matte. The shade I tried was such a vibrant red that even my selfies didn't do it justice. The product is unexpectedly bold and pigmented, going on as smoothly as I had hoped. With 14 shades total and refills at $10, this might become your next lip favorite.
Cult Satin Lipstick
I'm as into a satin finish, but this product wasn't too glossy and wore comfortably. Like the matte lipstick, it glides on easily. I'm also fully obsessed with the packaging—it snaps closed instead of the usual screw-on. There are nine satin shades if you like a little extra shine and you can get refills starting at $10.
Stiletto Demi-Matte Lipstick
Okay, I know I said I was a matte girl but this lipstick was my absolute favorite. The demi-matte finish was just right—not too matte and not too shiny. I wouldn’t normally pick up a smaller product like this one, but I found that the shape actually made theapplication without a lip brush way smoother. The formula, which the brand describes as "serum-like," blends so easily with the liner I used, sitting comfortably on my lips for the rest of the day. Of all the formulas, this felt the most moisturizing. There are ten high pigment shades, many of which I'll probably buy. Refills are $8.
Cheek Color in 3 Palette
Since I started using cream and liquid blush, I've ditched powder and haven't looked back. I've just tried way too many powder products that sat on the skin instead of blending in seamlessly. However, I didn't have that issue with this palette. The blush was natural and buildable—perfect for me because I like to be a little heavy-handed with blush.
The bronzer was also a pleasant surprise. It didn't look like it would show up on my skin when I looked at the palette, but it turned out to be a perfect warm wash of color.
The highlighter took a little bit of work—I prefer liquid highlighters—so to get that liquid look, I used a damp brush. You can grab all three cheek products for $26, as well as the blush and highlighters individually for $11 with $6 for refills.
Eyeshadow Palette
The eyeshadow palette was the product I’m most excited about for a few reasons. For one, I love that the refillable packaging for the six shades also fits the bronzer and the cheek palette. The fact that I can refill the empty palette with whatever other product I want in a snap is fresh and innovative, especially if this becomes a favorite of yours.
There are five six-pan palettes and nine shadow duos, I received a six-pan palette with shades of green. I wasn’t expecting much from the shimmery palette—I tend to gravitate towards mattes. But with only one matte shade, I was determined to make the shimmers work. I layered on a bit of the matte green shade and it was way more pigmented than I expected and blended easily with practically no fallout. I spritzed my eyeshadow brush with water to press one of the shimmering shades but they’re pretty pigmented and go on easily without a mixing medium. Tray refills are $18 and single pan refills are $5.
Brushes
I absolutely love affordable brushes and regularly sing the praises of my holy grail concealer brush ("it’s $3!"), so these Zara brushes are right up my alley. This collection features six brushes for the eyes, lips, and face: a blush brush, a powder brush, two shader brushes, and a lip brush. My favorite was by far the powder brush. It's super light and fluffy, and I used it for powder and blush because who doesn’t love a multi-tasking product?
The full collection is available now on Zara.com and in select Zara stores.