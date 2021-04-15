If you’re looking to create faux-looking eyelashes in just a few coats without the need to pay for eyelash extensions or strip lashes, the YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils will help you achieve those results. If you’re on the fence about investing in this mascara, I say absolutely go for it—the chances are slim you won’t like it.

We put YSL Beauty's Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If I was to tell you that you could create the look of false eyelashes without a trip to the salon, would you believe me? Mascaras come in a variety of formulas, textures, and wand sizes, but which ones really work to create that ultimate faux-lash look? Ahead, I tested YSL Beauty's Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils (which sounds very, very fancy) to see if it lived up to the hype of creating a false-lash effect, and the incredible real-time results were anything but fake.

Read on for my review.

YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Best for: Eyelashes Uses: Lengthening, volumizing, curling, and strengthening lashes Potential Allergens: Paraffin, lanosterol esters, cera alba/beeswax, benzyl alcohol, fragrance Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $29 About the Brand: Most everyone has heard of the fashion label Yves Saint Laurent, so it’s only fitting that YSL Beauty has made quite an entrance in the cosmetic, skincare, and fragrance world and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Owned by L’Oréal, YSL Beauty started with fragrance in 1964 and has since then expanded into a global empire of beauty products.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I tend to wear makeup daily, and I love wearing mascara. My typical routine consists of a light foundation, concealer, cream bronzer, blush, and highlight, and most days, I will apply a light eyeshadow and brow gel. I love the way mascara makes my eyelashes look and how it instantly makes me look more awake, so mascara is rarely ever missing from my daily makeup look. Some brands I currently reach for are Giorgio Armani Beauty, NARS, Dior Beauty, and Cle de Peau Beaute.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: Move quickly

With this mascara, you want to move pretty quickly to ensure that there isn’t any clumping. Make sure there isn’t any excess product on the wand, and then start at the base of the eyelashes and wiggle the wand upward to make sure every single lash is coated. Moving straight up the lashes will help the product to apply smoothly, and you can do this up to three times for the maximum faux-lash look effect.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Unreal

My eyelashes looked like fake lash extensions, I am not kidding. I felt like the mascara went on really easily and kept an eye out to ensure nothing clumped and did not use an eyelash curler on purpose to see if they would look curled on their own from just the product—which they totally did.

I was so pleased with how my lashes looked, and the mascara held up well through the day until it was time to take it off.

I noticed that when I tried it on my bottom lashes, they smudged a little, but in full transparency, any mascara I apply on my bottom lashes usually runs, and so I always keep it on my top lashes only.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Getting your money's worth

With the money you’re saving from having any work done to your lashes, spending around $29 for a product that curls, lengthens, and lifts, it’s safe to say you’re getting your money’s worth when investing in this mascara. Since mascara needs to be replaced every three to four months, it does come in at a higher price tag than most which might need to be budgeted out, yet the results will have you wanting to do anything you can to get your hands on a tube (or two).

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: Choices for every budget

Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara ($49): A high-performance mascara that focuses on volumizing while thickening lashes without any clumping.

DiorShow Iconic Overcurl ($30): This Dior mascara is formulated to give eyelashes an exaggerated curl and lots of volume. Ingredients such as cotton nectar help offer protection to lashes while the wand allows each lash to be coated in every application.

L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($11): One of L’Oreal’s most popular mascara formulas, Lash Paradise takes your eyelashes to the next level of volume and length. The soft and flexible wand allows eyelashes to look separated while easily applying the product.