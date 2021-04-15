Lifts and lengthens eyelashes
Saturated pigment
Easy to remove
Product can clump on the wand
Tiny clumps form when applying too fast
Some fallout after long wear time
If you’re looking to create faux-looking eyelashes in just a few coats without the need to pay for eyelash extensions or strip lashes, the YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils will help you achieve those results. If you’re on the fence about investing in this mascara, I say absolutely go for it—the chances are slim you won’t like it.
YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils
We put YSL Beauty's Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
If I was to tell you that you could create the look of false eyelashes without a trip to the salon, would you believe me? Mascaras come in a variety of formulas, textures, and wand sizes, but which ones really work to create that ultimate faux-lash look? Ahead, I tested YSL Beauty's Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils (which sounds very, very fancy) to see if it lived up to the hype of creating a false-lash effect, and the incredible real-time results were anything but fake.
Read on for my review.
Best for: Eyelashes
Uses: Lengthening, volumizing, curling, and strengthening lashes
Potential Allergens: Paraffin, lanosterol esters, cera alba/beeswax, benzyl alcohol, fragrance
Byrdie Clean?: No
Price: $29
About the Brand: Most everyone has heard of the fashion label Yves Saint Laurent, so it’s only fitting that YSL Beauty has made quite an entrance in the cosmetic, skincare, and fragrance world and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Owned by L’Oréal, YSL Beauty started with fragrance in 1964 and has since then expanded into a global empire of beauty products.
About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer
I tend to wear makeup daily, and I love wearing mascara. My typical routine consists of a light foundation, concealer, cream bronzer, blush, and highlight, and most days, I will apply a light eyeshadow and brow gel. I love the way mascara makes my eyelashes look and how it instantly makes me look more awake, so mascara is rarely ever missing from my daily makeup look. Some brands I currently reach for are Giorgio Armani Beauty, NARS, Dior Beauty, and Cle de Peau Beaute.
How to Apply: Move quickly
With this mascara, you want to move pretty quickly to ensure that there isn’t any clumping. Make sure there isn’t any excess product on the wand, and then start at the base of the eyelashes and wiggle the wand upward to make sure every single lash is coated. Moving straight up the lashes will help the product to apply smoothly, and you can do this up to three times for the maximum faux-lash look effect.
The Results: Unreal
My eyelashes looked like fake lash extensions, I am not kidding. I felt like the mascara went on really easily and kept an eye out to ensure nothing clumped and did not use an eyelash curler on purpose to see if they would look curled on their own from just the product—which they totally did.
I was so pleased with how my lashes looked, and the mascara held up well through the day until it was time to take it off.
I noticed that when I tried it on my bottom lashes, they smudged a little, but in full transparency, any mascara I apply on my bottom lashes usually runs, and so I always keep it on my top lashes only.
The Value: Getting your money's worth
With the money you’re saving from having any work done to your lashes, spending around $29 for a product that curls, lengthens, and lifts, it’s safe to say you’re getting your money’s worth when investing in this mascara. Since mascara needs to be replaced every three to four months, it does come in at a higher price tag than most which might need to be budgeted out, yet the results will have you wanting to do anything you can to get your hands on a tube (or two).
Similar Products: Choices for every budget
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara ($49): A high-performance mascara that focuses on volumizing while thickening lashes without any clumping.
DiorShow Iconic Overcurl ($30): This Dior mascara is formulated to give eyelashes an exaggerated curl and lots of volume. Ingredients such as cotton nectar help offer protection to lashes while the wand allows each lash to be coated in every application.
L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($11): One of L’Oreal’s most popular mascara formulas, Lash Paradise takes your eyelashes to the next level of volume and length. The soft and flexible wand allows eyelashes to look separated while easily applying the product.
If you want your eyelashes to look fake without the need to pay for extensions or wear falsies every day, the YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils will certainly do the trick. Apply liberally and watch just how long your lashes grow right before your eyes.
Specs
- Product Name Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils
- Product Brand YSL Beauty
- SKU 3365440119949
- Price $29
- Color Burgundy
- Shade Range 3 colors
- Ingredients Water, Paraffin, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Carnauba Wax, C10-30 Cholesterol/Lanosterol Esters, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Triethanolamine, Stearyl, Stearate, Silica, Nylon-12, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Candelilla Cera/Candelilla Wax, Dimethicone, Myristic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Methylparaben, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Adipic Acid/Diethylene Glycol/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Sorbitan Stearate, Butylparaben, Peg-40 Stearate, Bht, Behenic Acid, Ethylparaben, Argania Spinosa Oil/Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Ricinus Communis Oil/Castor Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil/Sweet Almond Oil, Propylparaben, Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil/Safflower Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance.