Youthforia's BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil is the most unique and creative blush I've ever used. It goes on clear, but quickly changes to pink on your cheeks. The texture is very smooth on the skin, and the unique technology provides the ideal flushed appearance for your skin tone.

We put the Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Blush is a product that I can incorporate into any look. Whether I'm going for a more minimalist look or leaning into full glam, blush helps to highlight and finish my overall appearance. I currently have around ten different blushes, in different textures ranging from powder to cream to liquid.

Oil blush is something I've never tried and honestly didn't know existed, but lo and behold, social media has pushed Youthforia's BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil onto my TikTok For You Page. Immediately, I knew I had to try it: The unique oil is designed to respond to your skin's pH levels, shifting from the brilliant green color in the bottle to the perfect pink flush on your cheeks, whether it's warm, minimal, or rosy. According to Youthforia founder Fiona Co Chan, the BYO Blush is universally flattering.

Youthforia truly created some next-generation blush technology, but does it work as great as it sounds? Keep reading to find out if this blush oil really does create an ideal, lasting shade.

Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil Best for: Most skin types Uses: An oil blush that adapts to your skin's pH for a custom, natural-looking flush. Hero ingredients: Macadamia seed oil, jojoba seed oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $36 Shade Range: One shade, which adapts to your skin's natural pH About the brand: Founded by Fiona Co Chan in 2021, Youthforia creates beautiful, eco-friendly cosmetics for modern times. After sleeping in every lab sample, Chan awoke with noticeably improved skin, and the fact that the products played well with her complexion (as quality makeup should) changed her routine for the better. Youthforia's products are providing a unique spin on various beauty categories and include at least 90% renewable components.

About My Skin: Light to medium with neutral undertones

I've always had trouble determining my skin tone. Pink tones are out, yellows may be too harsh, warm tones can make me appear orange, and cool tones can wash me out. Because of this, I usually stick to neutral tones.

When it comes to blushes, I like pink and peach tones in cream or liquid textures. I applied Youthforia's BYO Blush to my skin after finishing my skincare and before applying foundation. The guidelines indicate putting the product on the cheeks, though you can also use a brush to apply it to the lips. This blush is suitable for all skin types.

How to Apply: Using a clean brush or directly onto skin

Karla Ayala

Youthforia's BYO Blush is suitable for use over foundation, powder, or your bare face. Using the applicator or a brush, apply directly on the cheeks and rub out to blend. If you plan to apply this product over makeup or use it on your lips, don't let the applicator come directly into contact with your lips or foundation. Instead, apply with a clean brush.

Karla Ayala

To see if the color would actually transform once in contact with skin, I applied the product directly to my cheeks and blended it with my favorite Huda Beauty blush. I got the most amazing results using a combination of my own and suggested methods.

The Results: A glowing, custom flush

Karla Ayala/Design by Tiana Crispino

From the moment my Youthforia BYO Blush arrived in the mail, I was in love. The product itself is clear and has the appearance of lip gloss. The first time I tried it, I used a few dots just after finishing my skincare routine and was amazed to see the color morph into the prettiest pink shade. The product is buildable, allowing you to get a natural or dramatic flush, but you get a stunning glow either way with this lightweight, non-sticky formula. While the phrase oil appears in the name, it's not runny; rather, it has a stable, clear texture that doesn't slide all over your face.

The second time I used this product, I applied it with a brush and was able to layer on additional color while using foundation. I was impressed by how well the color worked for my skin tone. The blush is long-lasting, leaves a dewy finish, and blends effortlessly. I used the product at 10 a.m., and I could still see it on my cheeks by 7 p.m. I won't lie that I don't particularly appreciate that I can't use the applicator directly on foundation, but I'm still obsessed.

The Value: Pricey but a unique, worthwhile find

Youthforia's BYO Blush is out of this world, and it's the most unique product—it's beneficial for the environment as well as your skin. At $36 for 0.22 oz., it's a little pricey for a blush, but there's nothing else like it on the market. A little goes a long way, so it will last you quite a while, plus the results are stunning, with a healthy, custom flush that complements any makeup look. The product is quite simple to blend, works wonders on my dry, sensitive skin, and heralds the beginning of something truly fresh in the makeup industry. I think it's worth the investment, especially if you're having trouble finding the right shade of blush for your skin tone.

Similar Products: You've got options

Espressoh Glassy Blush: Just like Youthforia's, Espressoh's Glassy Blush ($26) adjusts upon application to fit your skin's tone and pH. It has a jelly texture, and the added dose of caffeine helps to energize and hydrate your skin. It's a lower price point but also a bit smaller, and we love the glassy finish it creates on your cheeks, a little like you applied both blush and highlighter in a single step.

Saie Dew Blush: Saie's creamy, water-based Dew Blush ($24) gives that just-pinched color in a lightweight, buildable format. It comes in six shades and is less expensive than the Youthforia BYO Blush. Despite Saie's creamy appearance, Youthforia's oil texture is considerably more moisturizing.