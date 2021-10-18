Youth To The People's New Cleansing Balm Works Like a Dream—Even on Waterproof Mascara

If you've ever rubbed and tugged your skin to remove stubborn waterproof makeup, then you know the struggle of finding a makeup remover that's both effective and gentle. Add in sensitive skin, and finding a formula is nearly impossible. Youth To The People's new cleansing balm was made just for this dilemma.

The Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm ($34) keeps the formula as efficacious as possible without clogging pores or leaving your skin feeling irritated. “It also works to restore the skin’s natural barrier without stripping its natural oils, leaving skin hydrated and soft long after cleansing," explain co-founders Joe Cloyes and Greg Gonzales. With each use, it works to dissolve any and all long-wear or waterproof makeup (even the thickest SPF doesn't stand a chance) while leaving some good-for-you skin benefits like some much-needed added hydration.

For more on how to use the cleansing balm and to see our unfiltered review, keep reading.

The Formula



Before the launch, the team at Youth To The People took turns rigorously testing the formula. Staffers wore heavier makeup, a few wore lighter makeup, some people applied it once a day, and others applied it multiple times a day. They even tested it on Halloween-style makeup (the heaviest of all beats) and were left with the same result each time: Effective makeup removal without stripping the skin barrier or taking away any extra moisturizing benefits, which is why the ingredients behind the formula are so crucial.

Thanks to its trio of nutrient-rich oils, superberry antioxidants, and fatty acids, you can count on this cleansing balm to remove any and all traces of the most stubborn makeup—without the fear of harshly tugging at your skin. It instantly dissolves any build-up or thick SPF formulas, too, with zero traces of clogged pores or any filmy feeling. Instead, the balm gently cleanses your skin while adding hydration and softness.

The hero ingredients are a superberry blend, a dream oil blend, an oil-soluble hyaluronic acid, and a prickly pear cactus elixir. Together, the ingredients claim to fight off damage from free radicals, while boosting hydration, plumpness, and soothing irritated skin. It also works for all skin types but is specially made for those with dry, combination, or sensitive skin types. Not to mention that it's gentle enough to safely use around the eye area to vanish any traces of your waterproof mascara.

How To Use It

With cleansing balms, it's essential to make sure your skin and hands are dry, so don't forget to skip this crucial step, or the formula won't work effectively. Before washing your face, use dry hands to massage the product into your dry skin until the balm becomes an oil consistency. Once the formula melts into an oil, wet your hands and continue kneading in a circular motion until you see the oil transform into a milk-like texture. Then, rinse thoroughly with water to remove the balm and any traces of makeup, build-up, and SPF from your skin.



The Review

As someone with sensitive skin, I can vouch for how tricky it is to find makeup removers that don't *majorly* irritate my skin. However, as its name says, this cleansing balm is a literal dream to use. It removed super stubborn waterproof makeup—with just a dime size amount—and didn't leave my skin all red and irritated as other makeup removers have. No harsh scrubbing was required, and my skin felt hydrated without any dryness or tightness.

With each use, my skin feels soft, smooth, and hydrated, which is why this won't be leaving my rotation anytime soon. Don't sleep on this formula from Youth To The People—it's a game-changer for those with super sensitive skin.