As someone who hates most eye creams, believe me when I say Youth To The People's Dream Eye Cream is a great product. It’s nourishing and really works to soften and hydrate the delicate skin around the eye. It’s also one of the only eye creams I’ve used that doesn’t cause milia. In short, it’s a winner.

Not recommended for daytime use (so you may need another product for your morning routine)

We put the Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In the land of skincare, eye cream is a tough sell for me. I find so often, it’s too thick, not thick enough, stings, or the results are so underwhelming that there’s no motivation to keep going. It’s also an additional step outside my normal cleanser-serum-moisturizer-sunscreen routine, so consistency in the eye cream department has not been my strong suit in recent years.

But I have started to notice some fine lines popping up around my eyes, and I’m certainly no stranger to puffiness or a dark circle from time to time (read: daily). And we know that skin around the eyes is around 30% thinner than the rest of your face, so it’s important to find something specifically designed to work miracles in that area.

Enter Youth To The People's Dream Eye Cream: a creamy, nourishing overnight treatment that I actually love. It nourishes, brightens dark circles, and hydrates, all without causing irritation or milia (a regular occurrence for me). Keep scrolling for my thoughts.

Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream Best for: Normal, dry, combination, and dehydrated skin types, as well as those concerned with subtle signs of aging around the eyes. Uses: As a nighttime under-eye treatment. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $48 About the brand: Youth To The People is a California-based skincare brand started in 2015 by founders Greg and Joe. It takes inspiration from the work of their late grandmother, esthetician and Eva's Esthetics founder Eva Friederichs, and has since evolved to its current size and positioning. Their brand ethos is all about effective, plant-powered formulations and sustainable business practice.

About My Eyes: Delicate and prone to milia

For the purpose of this review, I’ll focus on the skin around my eye area. Like most, it’s thin, delicate, and susceptible to fine lines. I’m not really at an age yet where deeper wrinkles are appearing, but I do have a few crow's feet creeping in. I’m also very prone to puffiness and sallow skin tone around the area. Dark circles are not as common for me, unless I’ve been burning the candle at both ends.

My main gripe, though, is milia. I would say about 80% of eye treatment products I’ve tried over the years have left me with those tiny white lumps (this typically occurs when the product is too rich). They’re difficult to remove, so I’ve long skipped eye cream all together. But then I still want to treat the skin around my eyes from time to time—see my dilemma?

The Ingredients: Plant-derived powerhouses

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Youth To The People champions plant ingredients and botanical extracts in all its products, Dream Eye Cream included. The major player here is goji berry stem cells. They work to stimulate skin renewal, lessening the appearance of fine lines over time. There’s also hyaluronic acid to kick dehydration, ceramides to nourish, and vitamin C to firm and brighten like nobody's business.

It’s also free from fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and is vegan and cruelty-free. With that and its Byrdie Clean status, conscious consumers can feel good about adding this eye cream to their routine.

How to Apply: Just like your favorite nighttime eye cream

While Youth To The People suggests applying Dream Eye Cream as the last step in your skincare routine, I personally prefer to pat it on before moisturizer and after serums so it can properly absorb. One could also argue that I’m not really taking my night cream up to my eye area so it technically doesn’t matter, but old habits die hard. I like to gently tap it beneath my eyes, moving from the inner corner out.

The Results: Rejuvenated eyes and no milia

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

In a sentence, I love Youth To The People's Dream Eye Cream. It’s incredibly nourishing and really works to soften fine lines, hydrate the area, and leave me looking fresh in the morning. The vitamin C does seem to subtly firm and brighten, while the hyaluronic acid diffuses that crepey skin appearance. It also feels great to apply, never stings or burns, and most importantly, no milia. After two months of continued use, I’m infatuated, and it's become a core part of my routine for sure.

In my experience, this is a really beautiful, nourishing eye cream for improving dryness, puffiness, dehydration, subtle dark circles, and early signs of aging. It’s not a super active product, so I don’t think I would recommend it to those looking to reduce the appearance of deeper wrinkles or more severe dark circles, but in my own experience, it’s one of the best I’ve tried (and there have been plenty).

The Value: Well worth it

Youth To The People's Dream Eye Cream is $48, which is neither cheap nor unreasonable. It does contain a stack of highly effective, nature-derived ingredients and no cheap fillers, and a little bit goes a long way. It’s also designed to be used once daily, so should last a really long time. Put it this way: I’ve tried eye creams that nudge the $200 mark, and I’d choose this one every time.

