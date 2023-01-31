Yes, Youth To The People Is Worth The Hype—Here Are Our Favorite Products

Co-founders Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes created Youth To The People with sustainability and efficacy in mind. The product lineup, outfitted in fancy glass jars, has found a permanent spot in our skincare routines (and continues to cause a commotion on TikTok). From green tea and spinach-infused cleansers to cactus serums, consumers are obsessed with the innovative cosmetic science and plant extracts in Youth To The People formulas for good reason—because they work.
Ahead, we spoke to the brand's founders about their award-winning products and share some of our favorites.
Founded: Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, 2015
Based In: California
Pricing: $$
Best Known For Skin-enhancing vegan beauty products infused with antioxidants and superfoods
Most Popular Products: Superfood Cleanser, Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
Fun Fact: Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes knew learned about hyaluronic acid at eight-years-old and spent eight years working in their family business, learning formulation in the skincare industry before launching their own company, Youth To The People.
Other Brands You'll Love: Summer Fridays, Ilia Beauty, Dermalogica, DedCool, Tower28
Gonzalez and Cloyes grew up around estheticians and salons, which instilled an understanding of products and marketing from the beginning. It also made them curious about ingredient formulation. After formally working as part of their family business for eight years (their grandmother worked in skincare for 40 years), Gonzalez and Cloyes birthed Youth To The People with their aunts to continue the family's legacy in skincare.
The duo wanted to create something purposeful and drew inspiration from their community. "We grew up around strong people who wanted to make a difference. As we matured and grew older, we both looked in the mirror and decided to be on the side of change for good," Gonzalez says. "We built the brand to be for anybody. We tried to think of a beautiful design aesthetic paired with effective formulas for skincare conditions."
Youth To The People started with four employees and has grown to 60. The brand is dedicated to creating formula-first skincare powered by unique superfood extracts, and its impressive product lineup proves commitment to that mission.
Superfood Cleanser
I love anything good for my body and skin, and I was especially drawn to this cleanser made with kale, green tea, spinach, and vitamins C, E, and K. The formula is gentle and caters to all skin types while effectively removing makeup.
Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Add this to your collection if you're looking for a product to help give an instant glow. It has plumping ingredients like vitamin C, super berries, squalene, hyaluronic acid, and a lemon-like aroma. Apply this at night to wake up with nourished, refreshed skin.
Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream
This fan favorite combines hyaluronic acid, kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C and E, similar to the superfood cleanser. The moisturizer is light and fluffy, absorbs quickly, and leaves the skin hydrated with a silky, non-sticky feeling.
Niacinamide Youth Serum
This retinal night serum offers the most potent retinoid dose without a prescription. To soothe while it treats, it's also brimming with adaptogens and ceramides to reduce irritation while it improve skin texture.
15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum
This vitamin C serum is a great option when your skin needs a boost of hydration and radiance. It's packed with antioxidants like passionfruit, dragonfruit, and yerba mate extracts to replenish moisture and fight free radical damage.
Triple Peptide Hydrating + Firming Oasis Serum
This serum has a gel-like texture with a faint scent, but its ingredients include hydrating cactus stem, hyaluronic acid, and collagen peptides to plump dry skin. It absorbs quickly without leaving any residue, making it great for hydration and layering.
Superfood Hydrate + Firm Eye Cream
We live for instant gratification in products, but sometimes a slow glow hits better. This superfood eye cream works over time to firm the delicate under-eye area with peptides, kale, and vitamins C and E.
Polypeptide-121 Future Cream
This product contains plant proteins from flaxseed and rice and essential ceramides that strengthen your moisture barrier and deeply hydrate the skin.
Kombucha + 10% AHA Liquid Exfoliant with Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid
This leave-on liquid exfoliant contains antioxidant-rich kombucha with hydrating agents like glycerin to tackle hyperpigmentation. It's best used with a cotton pad on clean skin at night followed by a moisturizer.