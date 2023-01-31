Yes, Youth To The People Is Worth The Hype—Here Are Our Favorite Products

Co-founders Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes created Youth To The People with sustainability and efficacy in mind. The product lineup, outfitted in fancy glass jars, has found a permanent spot in our skincare routines (and continues to cause a commotion on TikTok). From green tea and spinach-infused cleansers to cactus serums, consumers are obsessed with the innovative cosmetic science and plant extracts in Youth To The People formulas for good reason—because they work.

Ahead, we spoke to the brand's founders about their award-winning products and share some of our favorites.

Founded: Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, 2015 Based In: California Pricing: $$ Best Known For Skin-enhancing vegan beauty products infused with antioxidants and superfoods Most Popular Products: Superfood Cleanser, Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum Fun Fact: Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes knew learned about hyaluronic acid at eight-years-old and spent eight years working in their family business, learning formulation in the skincare industry before launching their own company, Youth To The People. Other Brands You'll Love: Summer Fridays, Ilia Beauty, Dermalogica, DedCool, Tower28



Gonzalez and Cloyes grew up around estheticians and salons, which instilled an understanding of products and marketing from the beginning. It also made them curious about ingredient formulation. After formally working as part of their family business for eight years (their grandmother worked in skincare for 40 years), Gonzalez and Cloyes birthed Youth To The People with their aunts to continue the family's legacy in skincare.

The duo wanted to create something purposeful and drew inspiration from their community. "We grew up around strong people who wanted to make a difference. As we matured and grew older, we both looked in the mirror and decided to be on the side of change for good," Gonzalez says. "We built the brand to be for anybody. We tried to think of a beautiful design aesthetic paired with effective formulas for skincare conditions."

Youth To The People started with four employees and has grown to 60. The brand is dedicated to creating formula-first skincare powered by unique superfood extracts, and its impressive product lineup proves commitment to that mission.