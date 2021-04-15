Reviewed: Younique's Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation Gave Me Radiant Skin

Younique's Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation gave my skin a natural, luminous glow with a subtle matte finish. Its dropper applicator made it really easy to control the amount of product I used, so I was able to effortlessly layer it and create the coverage I wanted.

As a makeup artist and beauty writer, I’m constantly testing out new products to see if they are of any value, and there’s always something special about discovering something that’s genuinely impressive. On a personal note, I typically reserve my experimentation for eye, lip, and cheek products. I don’t often research and try new foundations because I’m a brand loyalist; once I find a foundation that works, I’ll repurchase it until I’m ready for something new. But recently, feeling like stepping out of my comfort zone, I decided to experiment with my beauty routine by trying a new foundation. I tested out the Younique Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation; keep reading for my full review below.

Younique Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation Best for: Buildable foundation applications with a subtle, luminous finish. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-10. Potential allergens: Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool. Price: $39 About the brand: Founded in 2012 by brother and sister Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique is a brand that uses ingredients backed by research and science in all products. Consistently working hard to uplift and empower through their cosmetics, Younique also provides the opportunity for people to build their own e-commerce businesses by selling their products.

About My Skin: Sensitive and acne-prone with an oily T-zone

Even though I have acne-prone skin and have experienced breakouts for many years, my skin's sensitivity is always my top priority. Since my skin tends to react to certain ingredients and fragrances in skincare products, I keep skincare experimentation to a minimum but am much more adventurous with makeup products. I don't have much need to wear a lot of foundation lately because I’m still working from home, but I do like to put makeup on to boost my mood every now and then. When I apply foundation these days, it’s usually the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation; I like the radiance it gives my skin and how quickly it blurs over any imperfections without looking artificial. Curious about what kind of finish I would have with the Younique Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation, I wanted to give it a try and see what it was about.

Younique managed to formulate a foundation that makes the skin look radiant from within while drying matte, but not too matte.

How to Apply: Use a beauty sponge or a foundation brush

The Younique Touch Mineral Foundation is a liquid product, and I typically use my Beautyblender or a makeup brush to apply foundations with this type of consistency. This product comes with a dropper, making it easy to take the foundation from the bottle and apply it directly onto the skin. Using the dropper to place the product on my forehead and cheeks, I then used my Beautyblender to softly blend the foundation into my skin. Needing a little extra coverage across my temples and cheekbones, I added a small amount of additional product to those areas and gently sponged it in. Satisfied with the way my face looked after I finished this second layer, I set the foundation with a touch of translucent powder and warmed up my skin with bronzer.

The Results: A natural finish with a soft glow

After I let the Younique Touch Mineral Foundation settle on my skin for a few minutes, my skin had exactly the type of finish I love: even, smooth, and with a soft sheen. The foundation blurred over textured areas and other unevenness really well without making it look thick or unnatural. I had just the right amount of luminosity too; my skin glowed without looking sparkly. This foundation applies as a liquid and dries with a subtle powder finish, which was really helpful for my t-zone. I was able to wear it for several hours before having to use my translucent powder to tone down shine. Younique managed to formulate a foundation that makes the skin look radiant from within while drying matte, but not too matte. My sensitive skin seemed pretty happy with this foundation as well; I didn’t end up with a rash or experience any itchiness, which, of course, I am always excited about.

The Value: Standard for a foundation

Younique's Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation is $39 for 0.68 fl. oz., which is on par with average prices for this type of product. For the size, though, I think it’s priced a touch too high. In my experience—especially when I'm wearing a full face of makeup every day—I’m drawn to foundations that have more product in them because I need it to last for a while before I restock. While there are certainly products out there that have more product in them for both lower and higher price points, the cost of the Younique Mineral Touch Foundation is pretty standard.

Similar Products: You have options

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: Similar to the Younique Touch Mineral Foundation in terms of texture and coverage, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk foundation ($64) will give you a runway-ready complexion in no time. It finishes with a beautiful, subtle glow that you can set with powder or leave on its own. Given this foundation is in the luxury price range, if you’re looking for a product that is similar but slightly more affordable, Younique’s foundation is a solid choice.

The Ordinary Serum Foundation: Not only does The Ordinary make some of most buzz-worthy skincare products, but the brand also formulated one of the most high-performing foundations you could find at an unbelievable price. Their Serum Foundation ($7) feels completely weightless, is buildable, and has a skin-like finish. Similar to the Younique Touch Mineral Liquid Foundation in terms of feel and texture, The Ordinary’s version is a good option to try without breaking the bank.

NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation: NYX’s foundation ($14) is another affordable option that will give you buildable coverage with a velvety, soft matte finish. With a dropper and layering ability that resemble Younique's, plus a broader shade range to suit different skin tones, the Total Control Pro Drop Foundation is sure to please many.