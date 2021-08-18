11 Yoga Moves That Will Help You Sleep More Soundly

We all need sleep to function properly, but unfortunately it doesn't always come easily to everyone. Whether you’re still thinking about the day before, or worrying about the one ahead, sometimes your mind just won’t let you sleep even if your body wants to. One way to help catch some quality z’s is by doing yoga, which can help calm both your body and mind, release some tension, and set you up for a better night’s rest.

Ahead, you’ll find 11 expert-approved yoga moves to help you sleep more soundly, as well as some tips on how to incorporate yoga into your bedtime routine.

Meet the Expert Jeni DelPozo is a trainer at Sweat Factor.

Valerie Ugrinow is a YogaSix Master trainer.

What Are the Benefits of Yoga?

There are obvious physical benefits to yoga, such as increased strength and mobility, but there are many mental ones as well. Sweat Factor trainer Jeni DelPozo also likes to consider yoga “an Epsom salt bath for the brain,” as it helps create calmness, stillness, and guides you to be more present.

Adds Valerie Ugrinow, a YogaSix master trainer, yoga is, at its core, a practice of awareness and nervous system regulation. “Through this practice, students can experience less stress, reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as an overall greater quality of life,” she says.

Can Yoga Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep?

The short answer is yes, yoga can help you sleep better in various ways. In fact, a National Health Interview Survey found that most people do yoga for wellness reasons, with over 55 percent of yoga users reporting they experienced better sleep.

Ugrinow says that in general, people who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity in their daily routine are more likely to experience better sleep, but what makes yoga a great option is that it has additional benefits of mindfulness and stress reduction. “You are less likely to lay awake at night with racing thoughts when you can take a step back and observe your thoughts rather than being consumed by them," says Ugrinow. "Also, when you can better regulate your nervous system and levels of stress throughout the day, there is less to keep you up at night.”

DelPozo adds that yoga helps keep you focused on the movement in front of you and allows you to leave anything that is not serving you off of your mat. “When I'm feeling anxious, or my mind is running, yoga helps slow me down and shows me what truly matters in the moment,” she says.

What Type of Yoga Is Best for Bed, and Why?

While the morning and afternoon are great for more vigorous classes to help recharge and energize, says Ugrinow, the evening hours are opportunities to slow down, release any lingering energy from the day, and calm the body and mind.

DelPozo says some of her favorite types of yoga to do before bedtime are:

Yin Yoga: a practice at a slower pace with asanas (poses) that are held for longer periods of time

Restorative Yoga: a more restful practice that's also very healing

Yoga Nidra: also known as "yogic sleep." Deep relaxation is the focus of this type of yoga, which can set you up for a great night's sleep.

How to Incorporate Yoga Into Your Bedtime Routine

The good news is that you can incorporate yoga into your evening routine without it being a huge time suck. It doesn’t need to be a long, extensive practice, says Ugrinow. Spend some time in your body, slow down, and become more intentional in your breath to help you “energetically process your day and tap into your parasympathetic nervous system, which allows rest and healing to occur," she says.

DelPozo recommends doing your yoga practice a couple of hours before bedtime so it sets the tone for the rest of your evening. One thing she likes to do after her practice is to write down in a journal how she felt—e.g., which parts allowed her to be present and which she struggled through. This helps her stay present for the rest of the evening and allows her nighttime routine to fall into place more easily.

11 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, give one (or a few) of these yoga poses a try.