11 Yellow Eyeshadow Looks That Are On-Trend and Wearable

Yellow eyeshadow might be something you've never attempted to wear, but this bright and sunny hue has become one of the most popular shades lately. We've been seeing yellow eyeshadow look everywhere, from celebrities on the red carpet to beauty mavens on Instagram. But how exactly should you execute a yellow eyeshadow look?

One of the most common misconceptions about yellow is that it's a hard color to wear. However, yellow is incredibly versatile and suits all skin tones, which is even more of a reason to test it out. There are so many shades to choose from that yellow truly looks fantastic on everyone. If you have fair skin, try a light pastel yellow on the cooler side; for olive skin, golden yellow and marigold tones look stunning, along with honey. For dark skin tones, almost any shade of yellow will do, which is all the more reason to dive deep into your makeup drawer to find the perfect one. From soft to neon, the possibilities are endless.

Keep scrolling for some yellow eyeshadow looks you're sure to love just as much as we do.