It doesn't take a trend expert to point out that the collective Y2K craze is alive and well. While opinions may vary on trucker hats, ultra-thin brows, and velour tracksuits, the options are endless for paying homage to the days of Juicy Couture and Lizzie McGuire. This summer, we're keeping early aughts inspo at our fingertips—after all, nail polish is the perfect way to get creative without completely overhauling your look. Y2K manicures are seriously wide-ranging, but the trend most often features colorful designs with a sense of childlike creative freedom. Wherever you get your inspiration, it's all about pushing the envelope, mixing and matching unexpected hues, and having fun. Scroll on for 15 of our favorite Y2K manicure ideas that will help you reinvent the iconic era in style.