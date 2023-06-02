It doesn't take a trend expert to point out that the collective Y2K craze is alive and well. While opinions may vary on trucker hats, ultra-thin brows, and velour tracksuits, the options are endless for paying homage to the days of Juicy Couture and Lizzie McGuire. This summer, we're keeping early aughts inspo at our fingertips—after all, nail polish is the perfect way to get creative without completely overhauling your look. Y2K manicures are seriously wide-ranging, but the trend most often features colorful designs with a sense of childlike creative freedom. Wherever you get your inspiration, it's all about pushing the envelope, mixing and matching unexpected hues, and having fun. Scroll on for 15 of our favorite Y2K manicure ideas that will help you reinvent the iconic era in style.
You're My Butterfly
"Butterfly" by Crazy Town was technically released in 1999, but it was still popular at the dawn of the Y2K era, plus butterfly trends were taking flight in many forms. This neon butterfly mani takes us back to the good old days, and the neutral base color keeps it from looking too busy.
Nick at Nite Slime
We love this homage to Nickelodeon's iconic green slime, which seemed to be in never-ending supply throughout the entirety of the 2000s. Luckily, this take on the phenomenon is decidedly less messy, allowing you to pay tribute through a 3D design.
Girl Power
If "sugar and spice and everything nice" were a manicure, we're pretty sure it'd look something like this. We love a good set of mismatched nails, and this look makes the concept sweet and seamless with its pink and white palette.
Colorful Camo
Paging Cadet Kelly: Camouflage is usually designed to blend in, but this multicolored mani is an absolute standout. Choose a color palette that makes you feel tough and confident in the most fun-filled way.
Water Marble Mani
Ahh... an instant hit of nostalgia. We still remember mixing colors and concocting our very own water marble creations back in the day, and lucky for you, it's super easy to DIY at home.
Flower Power
We're wiling to bet you had at least one graffiti oversized tee with this exact print on it (or knew someone who did) during the early 2000s. Add a few gems for a Y2K manicure with extra wow factor.
Neon Y2K Flames
From the lime green and neon purple color combo to the swirling flame design, this Y2K mani is totally rad. Pro tip: If you're not so great with a detail brush, you can find flame manicure decal stickers online, such as these ($6) on Amazon.
On Holiday
To create the ultimate Y2K manicure for your next vacation, consider adding a tropical twist onto a vivid base with a few accent nails. This one, with its rainbow waves and blue palm trees, looks straight out of a Roxie catalog.
New-Age Prep
In the early aughts, brown and pink were the it color combo for preppy school girls, and the palette is starting to look fresh again alongside all the other Y2K trends. This negative space swirl design puts a decidedly modern twist on the duo.
Cut It Out
Remember those creatively shaped hole punchers many of us used to play with as kids? This Y2K manicure takes the concept to the next level with actual cutout hearts in each nail. Plus, the multicolored sparkles on the black base are so good.
Pastel Party
If you were to open our notebooks from the early 2000s, you'd probably find these decals doodled in the margins of every single page—gel pens and all. The pastel rainbow palette feels quintessentially Y2K, and the neutral base ensures the look is versatile.
Maximalist Dream
The early 2000s were all about layering on the prints, and between the chrome, rainbows, and zebra print, this Y2K manicure successfully foots the bill.
Neon Splatter
Splatter paint gives us instant nostalgia, and the color palette here reminds us of the multicolored packs of highlighters that were practically mandatory for going back to school in the early aughts. Nail artist Brittney Ellen used an array of vivid Cirque Colors shades to create this look.
Garden Party
If you can't choose between a smiley face emoji manicure and some retro florals, these Y2K nails make a compelling case for both at once. These designs are stick-on gel strips from Dayanna I. Sapiens' ManiMe collaboration in Bien Happy and Floreciendo ($25 each), so you can get the look in minutes.
Emo Floral
The early 2000s were a prime era for both emo music and Barbiecore-esque vivid femininity, so embrace a combination with this hot pink French manicure featuring black floral designs. The pink rhinestones at the center of each bloom are a reminder that there's a little sparkle in even the edgiest of hearts.