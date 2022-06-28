22 Y2K Hairstyle Ideas to Satisfy Your Spiky Hair and Butterfly Clip Cravings

The late '90s through the early 2000s had some of the most iconic fashions of the last century. Whether it's low-rise jeans or bubblegum pink velour tracksuits, the popular clothing of this era is making a comeback in a big way. Y2K beauty is also in the midst of a renaissance, and with it comes the return of some truly iconic hairstyles including baby braids and chunky highlights.

It's easy to get caught up in the nostalgia and excitement of these trends, but for the younger generations that are attempting them for the first time, a zigzag part can be intimidating to accomplish. While some Y2K hairstyles may require a trip to the salon, others can be masterfully achieved at home. Before you break out the butterfly clips, hear from our three hair experts—Adam Federico, Mirna Jose, and Nai'vasha—on their favorite Y2K hairstyles and advice on how to get the look.