TikTok’s “Wrong Shoe Theory” Is the Newest Styling Hack That Feels So Right

Almost daily, a style hack or theory goes viral on TikTok that seems so simple we can't believe we didn't think of it first. The latest case of this is the "wrong shoe theory." All it requires of us is to swap out our shoes, and voila! We've got an effortlessly cool look just by switching up one detail.

You might've already seen this theory at work on your Instagram or Pinterest, but we're here to break down for you what this style hack is all about. Ready? Great, now read on for more.

What Is the Wrong Shoe Theory?

The wrong shoe theory is something you probably have done before, but now it has a name. In short, the theory revolves around picking a shoe for an outfit that is traditionally so wrong that it actually makes the outfit more interesting and unique, therefore, making it the "right" choice.

Creator and stylist, Allison Bornstein, breaks down the idea perfectly in a recent TikTok. She explains in her video that she worked with a client who often wore sneakers out of necessity because she was always on the go. For this reason, she would build sporty looks almost every day to match the vibe of her sneakers, but her personal style wasn't sporty. Bornstein goes on to explain that styling her sneakers with looks that align with her style makes the footwear seem more intentional rather than functional.

How to Try It

So, by now you may be wondering how to incorporate the wrong shoe theory into your everyday looks. Let's take the coquette aesthetic, for example. If your personal style is more playful and dainty, you might wear a flowy dress with sandals. If you follow the wrong shoe theory, though, you might try pairing your dress with a pair of chunky sneakers or boots. This will add an interesting and unexpected element to your look that feels effortlessly cool.

Wrong Shoe Theory Inspiration

Coquette Gone Sporty

Taking our example from before, here you have a soft, eyelet dress that would most likely pair well with a pair of ballet flats or an open-toed sandal. Now, if you're a city-dweller, you know the value of a comfortable shoe, so instead pair your summery dress with a pair of sporty sneakers. Two styles that you would think clash actually work perfectly together. Who knew?

Unexpected Proportions

Recently, Sabrina Carpenter posted an Instagram of her wearing a pair of baggy jorts with knee-high black boots—wrong shoe theory at it again! At first glance, the proportions seem a bit off, but the unexpected pairing looks so cool, especially when styled with a white button-down top.

Punk Meets Cottagecore

Floral mini dresses with chunky boots is a combination that's been around forever, yet it still applies the "wrong shoe theory". A cottagecore mini dress styled with Dr. Martens and an oversized denim jacket feels so Tumbler-era Lana Del Rey, and is that so bad? I mean, it is the natural progression from Y2K fashion, right?

Sporty Night Out

Track pants are certainly not a traditional "going-out" choice, but if you apply the wrong shoe theory, you've got a comfortable night-out look that looks straight off a Pinterest board. Here, we took a fairly casual pair of track pants and paired them with a cotton crop top and silver kitten heels.