10 Hand Rejuvenation Tips, Straight From Dermatologists

Oftentimes, people focus so much attention on tending to their facial skincare routines that they completely forget that the rest of the body needs extra TLC to look and feel its best, too. Namely, the hands.

“The skin on the backs of the hands is just as sensitive and susceptible to drying out as skin on other areas of the body,” explains board-certified dermatologist Susan Van Dyke, MD. “Water ironically accelerates dryness because the natural skin oils can be removed. This, paired with the fact that many people are washing their hands more than ever before [these days], is exactly why you may feel that the skin on your hands is looking older and drier than normal."

Meet the Expert Susan Van Dyke, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist who works with Crepe Erase.

Onyeka Obioha, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles.

Mona Gohara, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Dove spokesperson.

Dendy Engelman, MD, is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in New York City.

Of course, weather plays a role, too. According to board-certified dermatologist Onyeka Obioha, MD, cold weather can dry out the skin’s natural oils, breaking down the lipid-rich barrier on the hands that’s responsible for maintaining moisture and protecting the hands against external environmental aggressors. “The result is dry, cracked skin,” she says. “Unlike facial skin, the skin on the hands has fewer oil glands, thus is particularly vulnerable to dryness and irritation with frequent exposure to water and oil-stripping soaps. So cold weather, frequent hand washing, harsh soaps, and hand sanitizer use can cause the skin on the hands to be dry.”

So what's the solution? We asked Van Dyke, Obioha, and board-certified dermatologists Mona Gohara, MD, and Dendy Engelman, MD, for their tips on keeping hands soft, supple, and moisturized. Read on for their tips.

