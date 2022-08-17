8 Supportive Workout Onesies For Larger Chests

Workout onesies are the latest trend to sweep the athleisure scene. These sleek one pieces look just as good stretching on a yoga mat as they do in your sweaty post-gym selfie. Not the sporty type? Wear with a loose white button down, some gold earrings, and a pair of cool sneakers for an effortlessly cool Saturday morning errands outfit.

Whether you are a sucker for spandex or dying for an excuse to eliminate all separates from your wardrobe, workout onesies are the perfect marriage of comfort and versatility. That being said, if we learned anything from the romper craze of the mid-aughts, it is that curve-friendly one pieces are notoriously hard to find.

Unfortunately, that largely holds true today. Most workout onesies are designed to fit A cups, but there are a few out there that promise to have and to hold your girls at least until you hear namaste.

We gathered our favorite workout onesies that have adequate room for your chest. Read on for our favorite full bust friendly fits.

Old Navy Powersoft Sleeveless Open Back Full Length Bodysuit $55.00 Shop

The secret is out, and it is true. Old Navy has transformed from the spot you used to buy patriotic tanks to an affordable, size-inclusive one-stop-shop. With options ranging from XS-4XL, there is something that fits every shape. The v-neckline nods to your cleavage without overexposure while the seaming down the sides creates the illusion of long limbs. A word to the wise: These sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate if you catch your size in stock.

Set Active Sportbody The Dress $98.00 Shop

This may not be in a onesie in the traditional sense, but this one-piece dress made our list for the ultra soft fabric and the high necked top. The top is lined but has no built-in bra, so you don’t have to worry about elastic digging into your underboob. The halter top keeps you in place so you can workout free from unwanted stares.

Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie $118.00 Shop

A recent addition to their athleisure collection, Alo Yoga's ribbed onesie stretches to match your curves, not the other way around. The sexy scoop dips just low enough for intrigue but not too low that you can’t finish your workout. Our favorite part of this piece are the removable cups, so you can customize your coverage.

FP Movement Good Karma High Neck Runsie $88.00 Shop

Free People’s athletic line includes the widest range of workout onesies. The Good Karma High Neck stood out for its impressive stretch and high-cut neckline. The lightweight fabric skims your curves instead of squeezing them. Our one critique is we wish this style was available in more sizes.

Year of Ours Johanna Onesie $120.00 Shop

When you think of a workout onesie, this silhouette is the blueprint, but what makes this number stand out is the thick straps. Yes, the fabric is some of the comfiest we’ve ever felt on an athleisure brand (trust us, that is saying something), and yes, the waistband creates an hourglass shape. But, the straps offer additional support and coverage. Plus, the chest area has enough room to sneak a sports bra if needed.

Athleta Legend Jumpsuit $199.00 Shop

If you love the idea of a workout onesies, but would never be caught dead in head-to-toe spandex, check out this looser fitting option from Athleta. Co-created with Allyson Felix, this jumpsuit can act as your pre-workout layer or your main uniform. The ultra-comfy material hangs where you want it to, and the zip in the front allows you to customize what you want to show.

Girlfriend Collective Black Cami Unitard $88.00 Shop

Don’t let the skinny straps fool you—this size inclusive option promises to hold your girls in place. Girlfriend Collective shows their clothing on a variety of models, so you can get a better idea of how this will fit before ordering. Not to mention, the compression fabric makes you feel so secure you would never know it is made from plastic water bottles.

Lululemon Align Onesie 8" $128.00 Shop

Getting into this one is a bit of a squeeze, but we promise, the fabric molds to your shape. The compression fabric will hold you together while wicking sweat. The scoop neck stops just short of plunging too far, and the thicker halter straps hold your chest up.

