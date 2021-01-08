9 Workout Leggings That Are Comfortable And, More Importantly, Not See-Through

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Sometimes my motivation to workout really comes down to one thing and one thing only: Are any of my favorite workout leggings currently clean? If no, it’s that much easier to make an excuse to skip that day’s run or weights session. The best workout leggings are, after all, the ones that make you actually want to workout—or at least make you less likely to skip said workout. For me, they have a few things in common: They aren’t see-through, they don’t fall down, and they have just a bit of compression to them.
Everyone has different workout leggings preferences, though. Some people prefer workout leggings with a little sheen—others want them to be 100% cotton. Some prefer them with pockets, and others want leggings made for yoga (though let’s be honest, everyone wants leggings with pockets). No matter what you’re looking for, though, everyone wants the best option out there. No matter your lifestyle, budget, or workout habits, these are the nine best workout leggings out there, from Amazon bestsellers to sustainable styles.
If you do a quick Google for workout leggings, odds are you’ll land on a handful of options that only go up to a size 12 or 14. The vast majority of leggings on this list are size inclusive to some extent, but none more so than Universal Standard’s leggings. The Danica Mesh leggings are lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stay up no matter what. Plus, they’re available up to a size 40.
If you are looking for the world’s softest leggings that can double as the perfect yoga outfit or cozy loungewear, look no further than Beyond Yoga. The leggings are buttery soft and come in dozens of colors and patterns, too. You really have to feel them to believe the hype, though. They are that soft.
I didn’t believe the hype about Athleta’s leggings until I tried this pair, and now I am a true, dedicated believer. These ultra-soft leggings are somehow the perfect combination of ultra-soft, completely opaque material (complete with zero sheen) and compression. They look good, feel good, and are my go-to pair of leggings for making me feel like an amazing workout is just around the corner.
For a legging that’s great for working out, lounging, and has trendy, Instagram-worthy details, look no further than Aerie’s Offline brand. These high-waisted ribbed leggings feature a lace-up detail at the waist and also happen to be perfect for mix-and-matching with all of Offline’s other lounge and workout wear.
Though I’ve never personally tried Your Day Won, the brand has a very dedicated following on Instagram and plenty of positive reviews online. They’re also available in sizes 0-32. Plus, everyone needs a pair of leggings that literally reminds them that they can handle whatever today (and their workout) has to throw at them.
I’ve been singing the praises of Girlfriend’s leggings and sports bras for years now. The brand’s seasonal new-color release always leaves me coming back to buy more, but it's the solid construction of the leggings (and the fact that they never, ever roll down) that I really love. The fact that the brand is committed to sustainability (and size inclusivity) is just an added bonus.
These leggings from Colorfulkoala have a truly unbelievable 17,000+ reviews and, somehow, still maintains 4.5 stars. As one reviewer wrote, “The fact that I own three and bought them all within a week of each other says a lot." The review photos from customers are also extremely helpful and are a testament to the product's quality.