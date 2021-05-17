We all know that exercise is good for us, including for our skin, as increased blood flow brings nourishing nutrients to your largest organ. However, workout-related breakouts are a real problem for many people. This is because increased sweat and dirt block can block the pores, which can cause the skin to react in the form of unwanted acne.

Breakouts are caused by pore-blocking sweat, dirt, and oils that encourage bacterial growth. Certain bacteria called propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) proliferate in blocked pores and cause an immune response that leads to pimples. Anywhere you sweat while working out is an area that can develop pimples (like the face, under your bra, or the lower back).

But don't let acne perturb you from reaping the endless benefits of exercise. By simply understanding the most common causes of workout-related acne and ways to avoid those causes, you can enjoy your workouts acne-free.

To get to the bottom of exactly what causes workout-related breakouts and how to avoid them, we spoke to two dermatologists, Dr. Jeannette Graf and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.