15 Chic and Confident Makeup Looks for the Office

When it comes to professional makeup, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Makeup should be all about enhancing your appearance, boosting your self-confidence, and standing out in the crowd for all the right reasons, and that includes when you're at work.

Even if you're in an industry that requires a softer or more demure look, you can still experiment with work makeup. If you’re concerned about overdoing it, don’t be: Low-key work makeup is totally achievable, as long as you're willing to keep an open mind as you discover the products and techniques that work best for your needs.

A little bit of inspiration can go a long way, which is why we’ve selected some of the best natural celebrity makeup looks. From Kim Kardashian’s effortless take on bronze glam to Zendaya’s graphic eyeliner, there’s something for every makeup lover who wants to make a statement while still keeping things simple. Plus, we’ve asked a few of our favorite makeup artists to provide some tips on how to get each look. Keep reading to get all the work makeup inspiration you need, full of soft glamour worthy of dressing for the job you want.