15 Wool Staples to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Call John Snow, because winter is coming. In all seriousness—and whether we like it or not—the cold weather will be here before we know it. With this in mind, it’s worth investing in a few wool staples for winter to keep you warm all season long.

While there are several types of wool to choose from, merino and cashmere are two of the most popular—and they tend to make up our top picks, too. Not only is wool great for its warmth, but it’s also quite breathable and moisture-wicking. Additionally, it’s worth noting that when compared to cotton and linen, wool is more wrinkle-resistant, so feel free to skip the iron or steamer.

Best of all, wool winter essentials can be found across a wide range of price points. From an under-$60 steal to more splurge-worthy pieces, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wool staples to keep you warm this winter,

Zara Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater $70.00 Shop

This ultra-soft wool sweater from Zara can easily be dressed up or down with leggings, jeans, or even a midi skirt.

Hill House Home The Sylvie Sweater Dress $150.00 Shop

For a polished and put-together look in a pinch, simply throw on a sweater dress. This Hill House Home frock, which comes in navy and cream, pairs exceptionally well with tights and knee-high boots.

Naadam Cashmere Duster Cardigan $350.00 Shop

No matter the season, this Naadam Cashmere Duster Cardigan makes an excellent light layering piece thanks to its oversized silhouette. Choose from four versatile shades.

Summersalt The Warmest Eco Wool Wrap Coat $185.00 Shop

Cozy up in this wool coat from Summersalt, which features 80 percent recycled wool and a soft, breathable feel. Its color blocked accents add an extra stylish touch.

M.M.LaFleur The Horton Pant $295.00 Shop

These wool dress pants are perfect for the office thanks to their tailored fit, flared silhouette, and high waistline. Not only does it come in seven colors, but it’s also machine washable.

Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew $100.00 Shop

Made with super soft and pill-resistant alpaca wool, this loose-fitting ribbed sweater from Everlane is just as comfy as it is durable.

Athleta Spirit Refined Wool Cashmere Wrap $259.00 Shop

Featuring a combination of cashmere and merino wool, this buttery-soft wrap hits just below the knee, so it’s especially great for cooler temps and it’ll keep your legs warm and toasty.

Alo Yoga Everyday Beanie $58.00 Shop

This aptly named beanie—made with a wool blend for supreme softness—is excellent for everyday wear.

Rag & Bone Addison Recycled Wool Scarf $180.00 Shop

Pretty in pink, this beautiful baby pink Rag & Bone scarf is constructed with recycled wool. Its thick material feels like a cozy blanket around your neck, making it well worth the $180 price tag.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat $179.00 Shop

This structured wool coat from Lauren Ralph Lauren will instantly elevate your ‘fit, whether it’s a midi dress or sweats.

Allbirds Wool Piper Mids $120.00 Shop

Keep your feet warm and toasty with these wool sneakers from Allbirds: Think of them as a more stylish—and supportive—version of your favorite slippers.

Vince Cozy Wool Tailored Wide Leg Pants $395.00 Shop

Wide-leg pants are all the rage this season, and these wool ones are sure to wow with their emerald green hue. Dress them up with a crisp button-down shirt and a blazer.

J.Crew Wrap Sweater-Skirt $95.00 Shop

J.Crew has done it again with their wrap wool skirt, which is incredibly comfortable thanks to its ultra-soft texture. Bonus points for the elastic waistband.

Pangaia Recycled Cashmere Jumpsuit $545.00 Shop

For a one-and-done look, throw on this Pangaia jumpsuit, which is made with recycled cashmere for optimal comfort.



Filoro Cleary $250.00 Shop

Stay warm while shining bright in this cheery lemon-lime cashmere turtleneck from Filoro.