Womaness: The Best Products and Brand Review

As a culture, we are weirdly obsessed with youth. Everyone tries to look younger, or leans into trends and products that can help us turn back time, while also dismissing the emotional resonance of Olivia Rodrigo or telling kids not to grow up too fast. We can't seem to make up our minds, which is why most brands nowadays are trying really hard to appeal to the younger masses. But what about those of us who don't need to be appealed to? Those of us who simply want products that work? What about beauty aisles that are devoid of products for menopause and aging? Enter Womaness. The beauty brand, which launched in March 2021, is geared toward women going through perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause, and it is getting the job done.

Womaness Founded: Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, in 2020 Based In: New York City Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Providing a high-performance collection of modern menopause products created by women for women that offer solutions from head to toe. Most Popular Product: Let’s Neck and The Works. Fun Fact: The slanted forward “o” in the Womaness logo captures the brand's belief that its woman is dynamic, moving forward, and not pausing. Other Brands You'll Love: The Honey Pot Company, Queen V, and Lola

Womaness isn't the first or last brand to be created to fill a gap in the market, but it's astonishing that it took this long for a brand of its type to exist. Womaness's history traces back to a hot flash—of course. After an appointment in the women’s health center at the Mayo Clinic, in 2018, Mueller discovered that vaginal dryness and painful sex—two symptoms she was finding herself increasingly too familiar with—were common symptoms of menopause. Her doctor sent her on her way with a curated "care package" of menopause products, which felt archaic and out of touch. "There were countless stylish, efficacious brands geared toward millennials and Gen Z, but there was nothing for women 40, 50, 60," Mueller and Jacobs explains. "Why weren’t there high-powered, well-designed products for women going through menopause?" When Mueller relayed her story to Jacobs over cocktails a few months later, they agreed it was due time for a menopause makeover— and Womaness was born.

"We are a brand with modern menopause solutions—whether you’re experiencing perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause—but that doesn’t mean you have to be in menopause to benefit from Womaness, in fact, our husbands both love The Works," they share. The brand created a whole menopause category in the personal care space—one separate from menstruation and maternity. And they've found that the age range of people purchasing Womaness is equally split among those 25–35, 35–45, 45–55, and those over 55 years old. The brand hopes to focus on the whole body when it comes to people going through menopause—from dry skin to incontinence to hot flashes to vaginal dryness. "Yes, there are brands that target incontinence, brands that target sexual wellness, brands that target menopausal skin concerns—but there wasn’t an overarching brand that offered a suite of solutions no matter what the symptom was. That’s what we do with Womaness," says Mueller and Jacobs. Ready to learn more about the brand? We've gathered seven of their best products below.