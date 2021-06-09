Womaness: The Best Products and Brand Review

As a culture, we are weirdly obsessed with youth. Everyone tries to look younger, or leans into trends and products that can help us turn back time, while also dismissing the emotional resonance of Olivia Rodrigo or telling kids not to grow up too fast. We can't seem to make up our minds, which is why most brands nowadays are trying really hard to appeal to the younger masses. But what about those of us who don't need to be appealed to? Those of us who simply want products that work? What about beauty aisles that are devoid of products for menopause and aging? Enter Womaness. The beauty brand, which launched in March 2021, is geared toward women going through perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause, and it is getting the job done.
Womaness
Founded: Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, in 2020
Based In: New York City
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Providing a high-performance collection of modern menopause products created by women for women that offer solutions from head to toe.
Most Popular Product: Let’s Neck and The Works.
Fun Fact: The slanted forward “o” in the Womaness logo captures the brand's belief that its woman is dynamic, moving forward, and not pausing.
Other Brands You'll Love: The Honey Pot Company, Queen V, and Lola
Womaness isn't the first or last brand to be created to fill a gap in the market, but it's astonishing that it took this long for a brand of its type to exist. Womaness's history traces back to a hot flash—of course. After an appointment in the women’s health center at the Mayo Clinic, in 2018, Mueller discovered that vaginal dryness and painful sex—two symptoms she was finding herself increasingly too familiar with—were common symptoms of menopause. Her doctor sent her on her way with a curated "care package" of menopause products, which felt archaic and out of touch. "There were countless stylish, efficacious brands geared toward millennials and Gen Z, but there was nothing for women 40, 50, 60," Mueller and Jacobs explains. "Why weren’t there high-powered, well-designed products for women going through menopause?" When Mueller relayed her story to Jacobs over cocktails a few months later, they agreed it was due time for a menopause makeover— and Womaness was born.
"We are a brand with modern menopause solutions—whether you’re experiencing perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause—but that doesn’t mean you have to be in menopause to benefit from Womaness, in fact, our husbands both love The Works," they share. The brand created a whole menopause category in the personal care space—one separate from menstruation and maternity. And they've found that the age range of people purchasing Womaness is equally split among those 25–35, 35–45, 45–55, and those over 55 years old. The brand hopes to focus on the whole body when it comes to people going through menopause—from dry skin to incontinence to hot flashes to vaginal dryness. "Yes, there are brands that target incontinence, brands that target sexual wellness, brands that target menopausal skin concerns—but there wasn’t an overarching brand that offered a suite of solutions no matter what the symptom was. That’s what we do with Womaness," says Mueller and Jacobs. Ready to learn more about the brand? We've gathered seven of their best products below.
Let's Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum
Finally, a neck cream formulated to work and not just talk a good game. Not only is it affordable, but you'll love the innovative roller to apply the serum to the neck. It's relaxing and calming, and you've likely never seen a product like this one before, we promise.
The Works Smoothing All-Over Body Cream
Honestly, we'll let the brand do the talking here: "We did what other skincare companies didn’t: created a luxe, ultra-effective moisturizer for your body using high-quality ingredients usually reserved for your face." It sounds like they're talking a big game, but in no way is this an under-exaggeration. The same ingredients you love for your face—hyaluronic acid, niacinamide—all over your body, in an ultra-nourishing and hydrating cream. You'll want to swim in a pool of this lotion.
Daily V Soothe Water-Based External Vaginal Moisturizer
We all know the song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion needs no mention here, but for those dealing with the opposite affliction from that song, or even those looking to boost what they've got going on below the belt, consider this moisturizer. Nearly one in three women experience everyday vaginal dryness during menopause, and it's good to know there's a product out there to help them feel their best—plus, it's fragrance-free, so no worries about irritation or impacting pH balance.
Fountain of Glow Vitamin C Serum
You've spent your life looking for a vitamin C serum that works this well at such a good, inexpensive price point. The brand is quick to call vitamin C "the champion of menopausal skin," and they formulated a winner of a serum with this one. It'll give you all the great bright glow you want from vitamin C, but squalane keeps it looking dewy, not greasy.
Overnight Magic Nighttime Repair Cream
No one knows when one slips into the "night cream" stage of their life, but it's always a welcome occurrence. This night cream in particular lives up to the name and the hype: It basically works like, well, overnight magic. Maybe not quite Harry Potter magic, closer to Practical Magic. It is full of ingredients your skin loves, like bakuchiol—a plant-based, less irritating alternative to retinol—and Hyclear 7, which is an advanced form of hyaluronic acid that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water.
Out D@Mn Spot Dark Spot Treatment Patches
For those who love pimple patches, dark spot patches should be the next item on your radar, or in your shopping cart. These targeted treatments are full of ingredients like tranexamic acid and dark spots' worst enemy, niacinamide. The patches will help treat even the most stubborn of scars and dark marks, virtually overnight.
Eye Opener Smoothing & Brightening Cream
Eye cream superfans will tell you: Not all eye creams are built the same. Not only is this eye cream full of nourishing ingredients to satisfy and soothe the skin, but you'll absolutely love the metal applicator. It's cool, and your eyes will appear more awake and less puffy, which is exactly what we all desire.