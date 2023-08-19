Cindy Kimberly, or as her over seven million followers lovingly refer to her, Wolfiecindy is known for many things: Her envy-inducing Instagram aesthetic, her incredible style, and her expressive makeup grace many a Pinterest mood board. This summer, the model made it a little easier to cop her style with her new clothing brand, Loba, and now you can shop her makeup essentials with MAC.



This collaboration, which highlights her lip essentials, is a new venture for the mega-influencer but is grounded in her love of and history with makeup. Kimberly is most recognizable for her bold-yet-feminine beauty looks featuring signatures like shimmering highlighter, dark lipliner, and spiky, doll-like lashes. A look that is just as uniquely her as it is of the moment. As Kimberly puts it, her "look changes all the time, as do I."

"I feel like I like to express myself through makeup, and sometimes my go-to is a more soft glam, and sometimes she's a bold girl with a strong eye or a red lip," she continues. "It really depends on where I'm at and what I feel."



When she goes for soft glam is when she pulls out her MAC favorites—the Lip Pencil in Soar ($24), Powder Kiss Lipstick in Brickthrough ($26), and Lipglass Lip Gloss in Very Go Lightly ($23). While she usually opts for all three, she also tells us that sometimes she'll "switch the order depending on what I want! I also wear just the liner and the gloss for a more ombré lip,"



However, just buying the lip kit isn't enough. She also has a tip to make sure your lips are as crisp and perfect as possible: "My best lip liner tip is to put foundation where you'd put your liner as a base." Basically meaning, for a Wolfiecindy pout, cover the outer parts of your lips in foundation before drawing your lips back on top with liner.



If lips are less your thing, she also told us how she gets her spiky, doll-like lashes. "My biggest ally when it comes to my makeup is my long nails!" she says. "I use them to stick my lashes together as tweezers, to perfect my wing liner... they're all-in-one."



But if you really want to channel your inner Kimberly, all you need is to follow your gut. "Trends come and go, so staying true to yourself and what you like the most and have the most fun with is the forever trend."

