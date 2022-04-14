Wolf Cuts for Curly Hair: What You Need to Know

When Gen Z and the internet at large gets inspiration from edgy styles of years past, a new hair trend is born. Case in point: The wolf cut. Named for its resemblance to the pattern of a wolf's mane, the fierce and wild look is currently a buzzing concept, but whispers of its genesis can be seen upon closer inspection. “It basically blends two iconic, defining periods in music, style, and pop culture—the ‘70s and ‘80s—and gets morphed into a more modern-day look,” says pro hairstylist Philip B. “The wolf cut is a hybrid of the shag and soft mullet, creating a current take on the look of rock stars like Rod Stewart, Patti Smith, Mick, Kiss, and Joan Jett.” According to Philip, the style is defined by wispy pieces around the crown, balanced by tapered, tousled layers cascading downwards.

But don't make the assumption that the effect won't work on curly hair—celebrity hairstylist Bennett Grey tells us that this couldn't be further from the truth. "Curly hair thrives with this cut," he says. "The shaggy, heavily layered style removes weight and bulk near the crown of the head, giving curls that would normally be weighed down some extra bounce and volume." Better yet, it doesn't require a ton of maintenance, Grey says, as curly and wavy strands won't experience much bulkiness as the style grows out.

Meet the Expert Philip B is a celebrity hairstylist and hair specialist. He is the founder and creator of Philip B Haircare, a luxury line of pure botanical hair, body, and skincare treatments.

Bennett Grey is a celebrity, editorial, and print hairstylist based in New York City. He has collaborated with iconic brands like Chanel, David Yurman, and Opening Ceremony among many others, and his work has appeared in national print, film, and fashion campaigns.

Because the cut is so varied, Grey recommends bringing your stylist a photo to reference, and being as specific as possible with your wants and needs. "Physically show the stylist where you want your bangs and the layers to start and where you want the length to hit," he says. "The biggest challenge is making sure the haircut flows from the bangs to the face frame and isn't over-layered—you want to make sure you’re leaving enough weight through the bottom so the hair doesn't start looking stringy."

That said, Philip notes that the style works on most curl and wave types and plays best with a lived-in texture with lots of movement. "It's not quite as simple as 'wash and go,' but it can definitely be as simple as a 'scrunch and go' look," he says. Some pro tips: He recommends using a microfiber towel or cotton to absorb excess water, closing your cuticles with a pH spray, and keeping your favorite curl-enhancing leave-in conditioner or styling cream handy. "Most people will not need to use any hair tools and very little heat since air-drying is often the easiest and best option, but you can also use a diffuser if needed," he adds.

Ready to channel your inner '70s rock goddess? Keep scrolling to get all the wolf cut hair inspiration to bring to your stylist, stat.