The "Wixie" Is the Short Haircut You're About to See Everywhere

Anything that literally give you wings is a win. And the "wixie" haircut—aka a winged pixie—does just that. Can’t picture the look? Let Adam Livermore, Oribe Global Artist, paint you a picture: “The wixie cut is a combination of elements from a pixie cut and a short shag—you have the short top and bangs of a pixie cut, and the longer fringier edges of a shag, which is the winged part,” he explains.

Another way to think of it is “the remix to the pixie,” says hairstylist Gilbert Muniz. “It’s much choppier and with more texture and shaggy edges." Intrigued? Ahead, we break down everything you need to know about the cut that will be everywhere this spring.

The Trend

Undeniably, the wixie is a haircut with some edge. That explains why fashion risk takers like Emma Corrin have been sporting the style. But the wixie has origins that go back before that. “The wixie cut is trending because I believe fashion and trends repeat themselves,” Muniz says. “They are always inspired by something that has previously been done and then altering it and putting an edge or twist to make it trendy for today’s time. The pixie cut has always been a symbol of nonconformity, bold[ness], and empowerment.”

Plus, people love short/long combo cuts, Livermore muses, noting that every few years, a new one emerges and catches a little wave. “We had the Meg Ryan cut in the 90's, the Dido look, and later on, the Posh Bob in the 2000's,” he says. “You get the adrenaline rush of a short cut with the inviting familiarity of some softer, longer, feminizing elements.”

Who the Wixie Works On

Consider The Wixie the CK One of haircuts—it’s totally genderless. “I love a cut that works on people of any gender, and this truly does,” Livermore says. “With a few adaptations, you can make it more masculine or more feminine, or you can have both!”

As long as you take your face shape and hair texture into account, the Wixie can work on practically anyone. “I think it looks best on oval head shapes and people with fine hair texture because the shorter you go the more dense the hair becomes, appearing fuller and thicker,” Muniz says. “Although, if you have thick hair, the wixie works because it’s such a choppy textured haircut that can also be achieved on people with coarse and thick hair by removing weight and bulk and getting really creative with the texture.”

However, Livermore cautions that natural highly-textured hair wouldn't really work in this cut without being relaxed and set, though it can work with type 2 curls. Also, changing up the bangs will help it adapt to various face shapes.

How to Get a Wixie

When getting a cut like the wixie, it’s best to make your vision as clear as possible to your hairstylist. That starts with bringing a photo or two. “Ask for a consultation and ask all the open-ended questions like face shape, hair texture, and integrity of hair,” Muniz says. “Educate yourself on how long it will take to grow the hair out if you regret it. Talk about your lifestyle and if you are the type of person that won’t regret going short and bold.”

Livermore suggests asking for a short shag, and then asking for recommendations on what length and texture of bangs would be ideal for you.

How to Style a Wixie

For those with wavy hair, Livermore recommends air drying hair. Start with damp hair and pop a lightweight moisturizer in it, like Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler ($42). Then, layer a styler over it that will give it some texture, like Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion ($42). Arrange everything with your fingers or a comb and you’re all set. If you're blowdrying, he recommends applying the same products, then blowdrying. Finish the style by raking through a little of Oribe Airstyle Flexible Finish Cream ($42) for a second day, slept-in vibe.

“Texture will be the key styling tool for the wixie,” Muniz says. “When you get the right texture in a haircut you barely need product. I’m more of a less is more kind of a guy, and less products for people with fine hair because it can tend to go flat and oily. Dry shampoos and pastes are my top recommendations for more coarse hair.” He loves the new Mizani True Textures Curl Defining Pudding ($25) to assist with styling due to the hold in the product.