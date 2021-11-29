Commuting can be grueling no matter what the season, but cold and slippery conditions don't make it any easier. When looking for a winter shoe to wear on your daily commute, there are three things to keep in mind: Soles with extra traction, waterproof layers, and a warm interior. This ensures your commute will be as seamless and enjoyable as possible while facing winter's harsh elements.

Whether you're going to a 9-5 desk job or on your feet all day, we've rounded up 17 different shoes for any and all winter workdays. Keep scrolling for 17 shoes that will keep your feet warm and comfortable during your workday winter commute.



Vessi Women's Everyday Sneaker $109 Shop

Waterproof, lightweight, and designed for everyday wear, Vessi's Everyday Sneaker ($109) will keep your feet comfortable on your morning and nighttime commute.



Stuart Weitzman Mila Lift $450 Shop

The Mila Lift ($450) is equipped with a 35 mm lug sole for durability and style. Built to be lightweight for comfort and chic for everyday workwear.



Sorel Brex Boot $180 Shop

Built with a molded rubber sole for extra traction, Sorel's Brex Boot ($180) is waterproof for harsh weather commutes, but stylish enough for office wear.



Moncler Ginette Chelsea Boot $400 Shop

Moncler is known for making high-quality, winter-proof clothing and accessories, and the Ginette chelsea boot is no exception. Crafted in a waterproof silhouette and finished with an EVA midsole for added cushioning, this boot is minimalistic in style and practical for everyday wear.



Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Leather Chelsea Lug Sole Boots $169.99 Shop

A luxury boot without the luxury price tag, Sam Edelman creates timeless pieces that meet all of your winter boot needs. Offered in five colorways, the Laguna Chelsea boot ($169.99) is made for the fashionista.



We The Free Dawn Hiker Boots $268 Shop

An updated twist on a classic silhouette, this hiking book can take you to both work and the trails easily.



Birdies The Swift $120 Shop

Whether you're looking for a classic slip-on sneaker, or a seasonal option with glitter accents, Birdies swift sneaker is a comfortable shoe for indoor or outdoor wear.



Moon Boot Icon Low Snow Boots $140 Shop

If you're looking for a fashion-forward boot that will keep your feet warm and dry, this one is for you. Water repellent and lined for extra comfort, the Icon Low Snow Boots ($140) will be your go-to winter shoe.



Hunter Insulated Short Snow Boots $150 Shop

The boot of all boots. Vegan, waterproof, and made to withstand temperatures as low as -7 degrees Fahrenheit, Hunter's Insulated Short Snow Boots ($150) are perfect for early morning commutes on cold winter days.



Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Clogs $99.95 Shop

For those dry winter mornings Birkenstock created Zermatt shearling clogs. Lined with sheep shearling, these clogs will feel like you're wearing your slippers at work.



Loewe Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots $650 Shop

A mix between a rainboot and a chelsea boot, Loewe's Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots ($650) pull on and look as good as they feel.



Stuart Weitzman Nisha Chill Shearling Ankle Boots $595 Shop

These boots speak for themselves. Made of fuzzy shearling and set on lugged soles, style with jeans and a blazer for a day at the office.



Tory Burch Jessa Shearling Loafer $368 Shop

Style the Jessa Shearling Loafer ($368) from workday to dinner with friends. Versatile enough to wear with a dress or a tailored suit.



Aquatalia Ulyssaa $495 Shop

A classic zip ankle bootie for workday commutes without slippery conditions.



Gucci GG Ankle Boot $980 Shop

Available in two color variations, Gucci's GG Ankle Boot ($980) is worth the splurge. With a 3.5 inch waterproof heel, stay above the wet conditions while also staying on trend.



Margaux The Demi Flat $178 Shop

Offered in an array of colors, The Demi Flat ($178) is an unstructured flat with soft padding for extra comfort.



Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer $79.99 Shop

A classic loafer with a touch of edginess, the Henri Wedge Loafer ($79.99) is under $80 and offered in two classic colors.

