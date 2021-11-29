Commuting can be grueling no matter what the season, but cold and slippery conditions don't make it any easier. When looking for a winter shoe to wear on your daily commute, there are three things to keep in mind: Soles with extra traction, waterproof layers, and a warm interior. This ensures your commute will be as seamless and enjoyable as possible while facing winter's harsh elements.
Whether you're going to a 9-5 desk job or on your feet all day, we've rounded up 17 different shoes for any and all winter workdays. Keep scrolling for 17 shoes that will keep your feet warm and comfortable during your workday winter commute.
Waterproof, lightweight, and designed for everyday wear, Vessi's Everyday Sneaker ($109) will keep your feet comfortable on your morning and nighttime commute.
The Mila Lift ($450) is equipped with a 35 mm lug sole for durability and style. Built to be lightweight for comfort and chic for everyday workwear.
Built with a molded rubber sole for extra traction, Sorel's Brex Boot ($180) is waterproof for harsh weather commutes, but stylish enough for office wear.
Moncler is known for making high-quality, winter-proof clothing and accessories, and the Ginette chelsea boot is no exception. Crafted in a waterproof silhouette and finished with an EVA midsole for added cushioning, this boot is minimalistic in style and practical for everyday wear.
A luxury boot without the luxury price tag, Sam Edelman creates timeless pieces that meet all of your winter boot needs. Offered in five colorways, the Laguna Chelsea boot ($169.99) is made for the fashionista.
An updated twist on a classic silhouette, this hiking book can take you to both work and the trails easily.
Whether you're looking for a classic slip-on sneaker, or a seasonal option with glitter accents, Birdies swift sneaker is a comfortable shoe for indoor or outdoor wear.
If you're looking for a fashion-forward boot that will keep your feet warm and dry, this one is for you. Water repellent and lined for extra comfort, the Icon Low Snow Boots ($140) will be your go-to winter shoe.
The boot of all boots. Vegan, waterproof, and made to withstand temperatures as low as -7 degrees Fahrenheit, Hunter's Insulated Short Snow Boots ($150) are perfect for early morning commutes on cold winter days.
For those dry winter mornings Birkenstock created Zermatt shearling clogs. Lined with sheep shearling, these clogs will feel like you're wearing your slippers at work.
A mix between a rainboot and a chelsea boot, Loewe's Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots ($650) pull on and look as good as they feel.
These boots speak for themselves. Made of fuzzy shearling and set on lugged soles, style with jeans and a blazer for a day at the office.
Style the Jessa Shearling Loafer ($368) from workday to dinner with friends. Versatile enough to wear with a dress or a tailored suit.
A classic zip ankle bootie for workday commutes without slippery conditions.
Available in two color variations, Gucci's GG Ankle Boot ($980) is worth the splurge. With a 3.5 inch waterproof heel, stay above the wet conditions while also staying on trend.
Offered in an array of colors, The Demi Flat ($178) is an unstructured flat with soft padding for extra comfort.
A classic loafer with a touch of edginess, the Henri Wedge Loafer ($79.99) is under $80 and offered in two classic colors.