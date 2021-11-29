11 Irresistible Winter White Outfits Worth The Coffee-Spill Anxiety

Despite the brutal temperature drops, winter has its charms. Freshly fallen snow, holiday parties, and mountain getaways all delight in a way, unlike any other season. Another pro? Winter white outfits that feature the season’s coziest knits, chicest coats, cool boots, and so much more. Plus, snuggly leisurewear for curling up in at home, like fleecy sweats and cloud-soft socks. There’s also the matter of festive attire, which is infinitely more exciting this year now that IRL parties are (hopefully) back in the mix. While sequins, metallics, and rich jewel tones all thrill this time of year, there’s something about a white party outfit that’s decidedly fresh and stands out in a sea of shimmer.

Here’s the best part: While just about anything goes with a winter white outfit, from tons of layers to mixed textures and mishmashes of fanciful and laidback pieces in a single outfit, most importantly, pure white isn’t the only color option. Shades of cream, ivory, beige, tan, and black all play well together for depth and contrast. Not to mention they’re less threatening with that morning cup of coffee. Keep scrolling for 11 stylish winter white outfits for a more helpful visual, ranging from ultra-cozy to party-perfect.

Winter Leather Weather

Yes, black leather pants are a wardrobe staple, but a winter white pair is a seriously eye-catching addition to your wardrobe. Combine them with a cozy half-zip and black combat boots for everyday ease, or dress them up with a fanciful top and heel for a party.

The Winter White Sweater Dress

It doesn’t get better than a sweater dress for instant coziness and sophistication at once during winter. Team together a turtleneck silhouette with tall creamy boots and a camel coat for an achingly fresh winter white take with contrast.

All Hail the Shacket

If a single piece defines cozy style this season, it’s undoubtedly the sherpa shacket. For a touch of nostalgia, layer yours over a cropped tee and ivory straight-leg jeans, finishing with lug-sole boots.

Silky Sleek

The slip dress is a year-round favorite, but to give yours the winter-white treatment, layer a cozy knit over the top with delicate stud earrings. The combo is a casually elevated look you can wear for work, a party, or dinner out.

'70s Utility

A sherpa jacket and suede clog booties are right-now extras that stylishly transition a white cotton jumpsuit to winter with a ’70s touch. For extra warmth and contrast, add in a black turtleneck bodysuit as your base.

Invest in a Vest

Coats are great, but have you ever rocked a quilted long-line vest? So cozy. It brings a utilitarian touch to sleek knitted separates, like a turtleneck sweater and knitted skirt.

Tied With a Bow

Go romantic for your next holiday party in a winter white sweetheart dress and tonal coat to match. The ultimate accessory? A silky black bow.

Practical in a Puffer

Let’s face it: Winter is cold. However, it’s the perfect opportunity to envelop yourself in a body-length white puffer coat when braving the elements. Pragmatic touches include slouchy jeans and lug-sole boots that hold up in a wintry mix.

Do the Trouser Tuck

White trousers might seem summery. That is, until you embrace the trouser tuck. Decoded, that means tucking your pants into a tall or mid-calf boot and topping the look off with a pretty puff-sleeve sweater for extra impact.

Cozy at Home

Loungewear, but make it winter white in a pair of fleecy sweatpants, a cozy knit, and oh-so-plush socks. Perfect for WFH and couch potato-ing during your holiday break.

Ablaze With Shimmer

This shimmering white blazer dress will undoubtedly stand out with mix-and-match crystal studs and darling velvet flats to finish, whether for a holiday party or New Year's Eve.