15 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses—From Cocktail to Black Tie

Winter wedding season is in full swing, which means it’s officially time to retire your summery frocks—for now, at least. Fortunately, there are a ton of winter wedding guest dresses to choose from.

As you shop, keep in mind that most of the best winter wedding guest dresses on the market offer fun, fashion-forward touches—be it puff sleeves, velvet, or deeper sultry hues. But that’s not to say you won’t find a fair share of basics like LBDs and wrap dresses that have yet to go out of style, which means you can keep wearing them as often as you’d like. (And, no, there’s nothing wrong with being an—ahem—so-called outfit repeater).

With all this in mind, know that options indeed abound—from figure-hugging knit numbers to statement-making sequin dresses and beyond. To help narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite winter wedding guest dresses for any budget and style. So, whether the dress code calls for casual, cocktail, or black-tie attire, we’ve got you covered.

Banana Republic Rita Velvet Maxi Dress $220.00 Shop

Plush velvet is right on trend for winter, which makes this slip dress the perfect pick. Its side slit adds a sultry touch, while the cowl neckline is incredibly stylish, too. Choose from three bold hues: Galactic Green, Bright Berry, and Cabin Red.

Eloquii Dolman Sleeve Sequin Dress $130.00 Shop

Make a statement in this sparkly sequin dress from Eloquii, which offers a stunning deep v-neckline, long, oversized sleeves that drape beautifully, and a slit at the leg, allowing you to dance the night away with ease.

Endless Rose Gold Dot Printed Mini Dress $170.00 Shop

Puff sleeves and patterns are always a good idea, which is why we love this Endless Rose mini dress. Complete the look with a pair of black tights and platform heels, et voilà.

Jenny Yoo Issa Velvet Dress $295.00 Shop

This flirty, off-the-shoulder velvet gown from Jenny Yoo has a distinctly feminine and romantic flair. However, the sexy thigh-high slit balances things out. Select from five gorgeous colors in both straight and plus sizes.

Hill House Home The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress $275.00 Shop

Hill House Home’s Nap Dress has garnered a cult following for its versatility, and this collector’s edition takes things to the next level—that is, without sacrificing comfort. This far-more-formal version of the frock features stunning rose gold sequins, making it a prime pick for your next set of nuptials.

Spanx Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress $188.00 Shop

When in doubt, always opt for an LBB. This one from Spanx, which comes in sizes XS-3X, is especially noteworthy for its four-way stretch and functional pockets. Plus, it’s even machine-washable.

Ramy Brook Laney Satin Wrap Dress $495.00 Shop

Wrap dresses have withstood the test of time, and this one from Ramy Brook—which hits just below the knee—will always have a spot in your closet. Additionally, its satin material helps bring the trend into 2023.

Black Halo Audrey Velvet Tie-Neck Sleeveless Dress $248.00 Shop

From its halter neckline and side-tie bow accent to its knee-length hem and A-line silhouette, there’s lots to love about this Black Halo Audrey Velvet Tie-Neck Sleeveless Dress. Its beautiful emerald-green hue is sure to turn heads, too.

Fame and Partners The Vania Dress $339.00 Shop

Available in sizes 0-22, The Vania Dress from Fame and Partners is a versatile pick for the winter wedding season. What’s more, the floor-length gown—which has a halter neckline, open back, and front slit—can easily be dressed up or down depending on the accessories you pair with it.

Norma Kamali Diana Gown $215.00 Shop

You’ve likely seen this dress pop up on your Instagram feed at least twice, but don’t let that deter you from purchasing it. The one-shoulder asymmetrical gown offers stylish ruching down the sides, and the built-in body suit provides four-way stretch for added comfort. It’s available in colors like black, red, and yellow.

Reformation Winslow Dress Es $224.00 Shop

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you can absolutely wear florals in the winter. Enter the Reformation Winslow Dress, which features a beautiful floral pattern—plus an adjustable waist tie and a high slit.

Eliza J Tuxedo Wrap Surplice V-Neck Scuba Crepe Tie Waist Long Sleeve Front Slit Gown $188.00 Shop

For a funky menswear-inspired look with a slight feminine twist, consider this Eliza J tuxedo gown. Highlights include a stylish satin shawl collar, a plunging v-neckline, and a tulip skirt.

Aidan Mattox Puff-Sleeve Feathered-Hem Short Trapeze Dress $241.00 Shop

Feathers are all the rage of late, which is why we’re obsessed with this Aidan Mattox trapeze dress, which hits right at the knee. The puff sleeves add an extra-fun touch.

Self-Portrait Rib-Knit Bow Midi-Dress $510.00 Shop

A knit dress, like this midi one from Self-Portrait, will keep you warm all winter long—making it well worth the investment. We especially love its sweetheart neckline, form-fitting silhouette, and flared sleeves.

ASOS Design Curve Midi Dress with Long Sleeve and Circle Trim $64.00 Shop

This long-sleeve number from ASOS clocks in at under $100, but you’d never know it. The frill embellishments and puffy see-through sleeves make this an anything-but-basic staple you’ll want to add to your wedding guest dress lineup, stat.

