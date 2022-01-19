11 Winter Rehearsal Dinner Outfits to Celebrate in Seasonal Style

There's something so magical about a winter wedding, which is why my fiancé and I decided to get married in February. In less than a month, we'll be tying the knot surrounded by family and friends, delicious food, and luxurious winter looks. It can be tricky dressing for the weather this time of year with the potential for snow and extreme cold, but with a little creativity, it's easy to put together an outfit that's both stylish and practical. And while we're sure you have been putting a lot of thought into your dress or formalwear for the day itself, it's just as important to look and feel your best during rehearsal dinner, so we're here to help you find a magical ensemble in winter wedding white.

From faux fur jackets to sequin gowns, we have you covered. Keep scrolling for 11 winter rehearsal dinner outfits that will ensure you look radiant as you begin the festivities.

Classic Jumpsuit

Dress to impress in this Alex Perry cutout crepe jumpsuit. A fitted bodice complements wide leg pants and pairs beautifully with statement heels. Finish off your winter rehearsal dinner outfit with a sparkly clutch.

Keep It Simple

If you're going for a simple but elegant look for your rehearsal dinner, a knit dress is the way to go. Pair with tall boots and a customized clutch to add a wow factor to your minimalistic sweater dress.

Beaming Bride

Shine like a sunbeam over a fresh coat of snow in this one-of-a-kind cocktail mini dress. Pair with a faux fur jacket and strappy heels. Pro tip: style with fleece lined tights to keep your legs extra warm.

Something Blue

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw by making your something blue your rehearsal dinner shoe. Style it with sequin-embellished ivory trousers and an ivory blouse for a classic and elegant look.

Shop The Look Lapointe

Quince

Badgley Mischka

Lace Lover's Dream

Lace is so romantic and screams bridal style. Long sleeves are a perfect option for a winter rehearsal dinner dress and can be styled with a trench coat or faux fur. Pair with a pearl-embellished bow barrette to complete the look.

Suited Up

I love a suit look no matter the occasion, and a blazer is a classic piece that styles seamlessly from event to event. Wear a matching pantsuit for a sophisticated rehearsal dinner look, and pair it with fun heels for extra pizazz.

Wrap Dress

A wrap dress is a winter rehearsal dinner outfit option that can easily be dressed up or down. Pair with kitten heels and a one-of-a-kind Olympia Le-Tan clutch for a look you'll cherish forever.

Beautiful Bow

Business in the front, party in the back—you'll want to wear this strapless number for years to come. With a look like this, simplicity is key: Pair with a white heel and a fur shawl that won't take away from the dress.

LBD

For the non-traditional bride who wants to make a rehearsal dinner statement in something other than white, an LBD is the perfect choice. Pair with pieces with crystal accents to elevate your bridal look.

Sultry Sequin Gown

Turn heads in this sequin maxi dress by Retrofete. A plunging neckline makes for a stunning décolletage, while a thigh-high slit allows you to show off your shoes.



Shop The Look Retrofete

Raye

Steve Madden

Simple Silk Midi Dress

Last but definitely not least, try a classic slip dress. Style it with fun heels for a pop of glitz, and layer your favorite ivory coat to complete your winter rehearsal dinner ensemble.