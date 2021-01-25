When it comes to winter fashion and beauty palettes, the colors often veer darker and moodier, and fittingly enough, they tend to be the coolest (in terms of tones) colors we wear all year. While some shades—like burgundy, navy, emerald, and silver—are classic go-tos for the colder months of the year, it’s important to remember that there are always ways to switch things up. After all, according to celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards, that’s the science of anchor colors. “The top trending winter nail colors are anchor core colors, just brighter, deeper, or lighter,” she says. “It’s their twist on the expected winter hues that make them unique.”
With that in mind, keep reading to discover the top trending nail colors for winter, according to Edwards and fellow celebrity manicurist, Betina Goldstein.
Muted Mauve
Not quite pink, but not quite berry, mauve is the perfect in-between shade, according to Edwards. Her favorite? Deborah Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in the shade Sweet Emotion.
Silvery Chrome
Forget about classic, shimmery silver. Goldstein says that high-shine chrome is the way to go for winter 2021. The bright hue is bolder than your typical silver, giving it an unexpected allure.
Moody Blue
When blue is so light and moody that it almost looks gray, Edwards says that’s when you know you have a hue worthy of wearing this winter. After all, she predicts that blue-meets-gray shades will be a major request this winter. While Dior's Dior Vernis in the shade Junon is her go-to, if you prefer a bit more pizazz, you can embrace the shade while also achieving the season's velvet nail trend by using Live Love Polish's Metallic Nail Polish ($15) in Frozen Mist.
Mocha
Goldstein says that rich, warm mocha hues will be major this winter, as well. While the season is known for its low temperatures, a warm mocha tint will help create a hot look worthy of the season.
Classic Cherry Red
You might think of cherry red around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, but according to Edwards, it’s the unexpected nature of the classic shade that makes it so worthwhile in winter, too. One of our favorite takes on the hue? Smith & Cult's Kundalini Hustle. The shade is a cult-favorite—and for good reason! It touts an 8-free formula that's good for your nails and bound to last for days on end.
Cobalt Blue
Another blue hue worthy of winter 2021? Goldstein says you simply can’t go wrong with cobalt blue. Sundays Studio makes a gorgeous version called Electric Blue. Paint it on and get ready to usher in all the compliments. And, if you prefer manicures covered in nail art, know that this shade looks especially stunning with evil eye details on top.
Deep English Green
Goldstein says rich, dark green hues are always welcome in winter. Deep English green adds a slightly retro allure to the pine-tinted color. We don't know about you, but we're getting old green leather-meets-green glass lamp vibes—in other words, a scholarly feel that may very well become a staple in TikTok's land of Dark Academia.
Mustard Yellow
Another color reappearing from years past? Mustard yellow. Goldstein believes the ‘70s-inspired hue will be a go-to in 2021. Glam & Grace's version of the hue is a particular favorite thanks to its vegan, 10-free formula.
Hot Pink
Hot pink is another hue that you might believe is best suited for summer, but according to Goldstein, the bright fuchsia shade is a must for winter 2021. And, it makes sense considering the color has been popping up in retailers near and far. From Anthropologie and Rothy's to Free People and H&M, you can expect to find plenty of garments and accessories to match your new favorite mani.
Sandstone Orange
Taking a break from winter's typical ultra-dark, semi-brown shades, Goldstein says that sandstone orange, which is similar to terracotta, will dominate winter 2021 nail trends. And, it’s making us realize that maybe, just maybe, this winter more than ever, we’re wishing for warmer, brighter days ahead.
(Fun fact: If you're not the most patient nail painter, know that essie's fast-drying expressie nail color in Bolt and Be Bold will help you achieve the look in record time.)