When it comes to winter fashion and beauty palettes, the colors often veer darker and moodier, and fittingly enough, they tend to be the coolest (in terms of tones) colors we wear all year. While some shades—like burgundy, navy, emerald, and silver—are classic go-tos for the colder months of the year, it’s important to remember that there are always ways to switch things up. After all, according to celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards, that’s the science of anchor colors. “The top trending winter nail colors are anchor core colors, just brighter, deeper, or lighter,” she says. “It’s their twist on the expected winter hues that make them unique.”

With that in mind, keep reading to discover the top trending nail colors for winter, according to Edwards and fellow celebrity manicurist, Betina Goldstein.