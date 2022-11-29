From Parisian Shag to Long Layers, All the Winter Haircut Trends to Try in 2023

When winter rolls around, you may be feeling the urge to change up your look, whether that’s because of seasonal boredom (been there) or a New Year’s refresh. It can be as subtle as a quick trim to get rid of dead ends and damage, or as dramatic as a total transformation, but regardless of what you’re booking, 2023's winter haircut trends will make you feel brand new.
Regular salon visits are as essential in the winter as they are in summer, so don’t push off those trims and touch-ups. “As the seasons change, so does your hair—especially when it gets exposed to central heating and other environmental factors,” says Antoinette Beenders, Senior Vice President, Global Artistry at Aveda. “This is why a trip to the salon is imperative, not only to have your look sharpened with a cut and maybe a color as well, but also some professional treatments to hydrate and get it in tip-top condition.”
If you’re looking for the next big haircut trend or inspiration for your forthcoming salon visit, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the cutest, coolest winter 2023 haircut trends.
Parisian Shag
This long, flirty, rock ‘n roll-inspired shag cut gives you versatile styling options and a casual allure that feels both modern and timeless. “This cut is great for most straight and wavy hair types,” says Beenders. “It’s also brilliant for finer hair as the layering is minimal.” Beenders recommends asking for face-framing layers disconnected from the rest of the hair. To mix things up, pull it up and leave the fringe and sides out for a playful appeal, or wear it half-up with volume and a scarf for a throwback ‘70s vibe.
Blunt Cut Bob
Chop, chop, chic. “The short cut doesn’t distract from a glitzy holiday party look or from the high neckline of a warm sweater,” says celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan. “I love that the sharp line makes it a style in itself without a ton of effort or though going into styling. It’s also a great opportunity to get rid of any damaged ends from summer and embrace shiny, healthy hair.”
If your hair lacks density, Marjan suggests adding Great Lengths tape-in extensions—even for a shorter cut. “They are an amazing way to get the sharp line in a blunt cut,” she says. "Just a few added to each side is all you need for a dramatic result that looks clean and chic.”
Bixie Cut
Oh, you thought the bixie trend was over? It’s actually just getting started, and if you’re looking to experiment with shorter lengths without going full pixie, it may be the winter cut for you. “It’s perfect for those who want to try shorter hair but don’t want to fully commit,” says Austin Call, co-owner of Jax Salon & Spa, and Aveda North America Texture Team member. “It’s also perfect for growing your hair out.” At the salon, Call recommends asking for a long pixie, as if a pixie cut has already grown out. The bixie is a great option for straight and curly hair types and a cute way to nod to the ‘90s without going with a full-throwback Winona Ryder pixie.
Effortless Mid-Length Bob
If you’re not ready to go bixie short, but want to get rid of some length, consider a collarbone-length long bob. “My favorite part about a length like this is that you can wear it both parted to the side or down the middle and it still looks chic,” says celebrity hairstylist Kristen Shaw, citing style icons like Bianca Jagger and Lauren Hutton as inspiration. “The blunt nature of the cut, at a precise length [that’s best for] your features (think top of shoulders or clavicle), gives room for you to blow it out or wear it natural, so there's some body.” She likes using Davines’ This is a Texturizing Dust ($29) at the root for lift and keeping the rest of the hair soft and tousled.
Long, Face-Framing Layers
Don’t want to give up your long lengths but need a change? Add a few layers to enhance your natural texture or boost a blowout like a ‘90s supermodel with major body-ody-ody. “This cut features long, heavy layers with a face-framing fringe,” says Shelley Gregory, Kérastase global pro color club expert. “This cut is really flattering, frames the face and gives you nice healthy-looking ends after the summer.” For that bouncy, voluminous look, Gregory recommends using a blow dryer and round brush or hot rollers. “You’ll want to start with a volumizing mousse to give the style hold and finish with flexible hairspray.” Her top pick? Kérastase Mousse Bouffante Hair Mousse ($32).
Kacey Welch, celebrity extensionist and founder of the Kacey Welch Methods, agrees. ”It’s a cozy and sexy style perfect for the holiday season, and the cold keeps this particular style from frizzing,” she says. “Velcro rollers or hot rollers and a volumizing spray will be your best friend with this style! These are necessary steps to get the coveted bounce.” The cut works for straight to wavy hair types; Welch says thicker hair is a “bonus,” but the long layers work for thinner hair types too.
Soft Layered Bob
Indulge your softer side this winter with bobs and lobs that feel lived-in and romantic. “I see the winter trend moving into longer, softer layers,” says Chris Jones, co-founder of Salon Bugatti in The Woodlands, TX. “Beach waves are great for summer, but for winter I’m moving into more of a round brushed, blowout finish.” Jones loves the look on bobs, lobs and longer lengths too.
If you love a layered look but hate dealing with frizz, winter is a great time to give it a try due to the drier air. “Layers tend to work best on medium to dense textures. Layers remove weight, which is great for volume,” explains Jones. If you have fine hair, you may want to skip this style. “However, layers remove weight which fine hair can’t afford to lose.” To enhance your layers, Jones recommends styling with round brushes, Velcro rollers and hot rollers and is a big fan of Virtue’s Flourish Volumizing Styler ($42) and Frizz Block Smoothing Spray ($44).
Long Lengths With Bangs
If your New Year’s resolution is to treat your hair with extra TLC, this may be the cut for you. “Winter weather can make your hair dry, so the season is the perfect time to focus on hydrating and nourishing your strands to help them grow long and strong,” says celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh. “I love a layered cut like this for winter because styling options are endless, plus the bangs allow for gorgeous ponytails which can make for super quick, but still gorgeous styling.”
This long layered cut can be modified to a variety of lengths and hair types and textures. To keep hair healthy and looking its best, Josh loves KMS’s MoistRepair collection. “It features lactic acid to help repair the structure of the hair and aloe vera to give extra nourishment,” he shares. “Healthy hair is going to be extra shiny which will make the cut more clear while the layers add dimension.”
Razored Shag
Let loose with a textured shag this season. “I love a good razored shag, especially after so many years doing precision lines and geometric cuts. The shag feels much more whimsical and generally freer,” says Mary Hughes, styling and cutting director at HAUS Salon in Minneapolis. If you want to maintain your length but change your look, a shag will be your new BFF. “All the short bits and pieces around the face give a beautiful frame for the eyes and cheekbones. I love watching a new shag wearer twist the back length up and realize they have a really loose, playful style remaining around their face.”
The shag cut is best for those who want to let their natural texture shine. Hughes recommends air drying or diffusing if you like. “Styling is scrunching and smushing with salty spray in the roots. I love Undressed Texturizing Spray ($38) from Hairstory for this.”
Flirty Long Pixie
It’s the Goldilocks of short haircuts—not too short, not too long, but just right for a winter change-up. “Winter hair is a time of change, a time to reinvent yourself and your look,” says Todd Edwards, master artist at Purple Door Salon in Atlanta, GA. “It is also a time to have fun with your hair and be a little more flirty with it, because we all know it’s holiday season and you’ll be attending lots of parties.” This sweet and classic short cut is great for all hair types, from straight to curly and coily; Edwards recommends styling with Mizani’s Press Agent Thermal Smoothing Raincoat Styling Cream ($24) and Babyliss Pro Prima 300 Straightening Iron ($189) or Sam Villa Texturizing Iron ($95) to add curls or waves.
Sleek and Shiny Crop
This sophisticated cut with lots of shine is elegant and fashion-forward. “Chic, clean lines are breaking the scene this season,” says James Abu-Ulba, Davines showcase artist and art director of the Utopia Group. For a similar look, he advises asking your stylist for a precision haircut. To enhance the sleek finish, Abu-Ulba recommends applying Davines’ LOVE Hair Smoother ($29) before blow drying and adding a spritz of shine with Davines’ This is a Shimmering Mist ($36).