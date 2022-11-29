From Parisian Shag to Long Layers, All the Winter Haircut Trends to Try in 2023

When winter rolls around, you may be feeling the urge to change up your look, whether that’s because of seasonal boredom (been there) or a New Year’s refresh. It can be as subtle as a quick trim to get rid of dead ends and damage, or as dramatic as a total transformation, but regardless of what you’re booking, 2023's winter haircut trends will make you feel brand new.

Regular salon visits are as essential in the winter as they are in summer, so don’t push off those trims and touch-ups. “As the seasons change, so does your hair—especially when it gets exposed to central heating and other environmental factors,” says Antoinette Beenders, Senior Vice President, Global Artistry at Aveda. “This is why a trip to the salon is imperative, not only to have your look sharpened with a cut and maybe a color as well, but also some professional treatments to hydrate and get it in tip-top condition.”

If you’re looking for the next big haircut trend or inspiration for your forthcoming salon visit, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the cutest, coolest winter 2023 haircut trends.