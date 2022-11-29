7 Winter Fashion Trends For 2023 to Start Shopping Now

Winter is the best season. Yes, I know this is not the general consensus due to low temperatures and 4:30 p.m. sunsets, but for some reason, my wardrobe gets a major glow-up when the season rolls around. Here’s how I see it: Winter fashion closes out the year, but—more importantly—leads into the beginning of the next. Essentially, it’s the perfect time to reinvent your style or take some fashion risks you were hesitant to the year prior.

On that note, we’ve been rounding up trends for this upcoming winter season, and it seems like taking fashion risks is definitely a recurring theme. We’re talking about “naked dressing," edgier aesthetics, and oversized clothing for winter 2023, just to name a few. If you are looking to stick to basics this winter, though, you’ll be happy to hear that we’re also seeing a return of ‘90s minimalism.

Scroll on for seven fashion trends that will be all over your feed this winter season. Plus, a few selections for shopping each look.

Maxi-ed Out

Don’t get us wrong, we aren’t saying the mini skirt won’t be hanging around for a while longer, but it seems like the maxi skirt will also be having a moment this winter. Perhaps it was prompted by the “ugly skirt” trend loved by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, but maxi skirts were all over the fall/winter runways. Whether it’s denim, cargo, or satin, chances are you’ll be reaching for maxi hemlines all season long.

Biker Chic(k)

Bright colors and feminine, ballet aesthetics may have had their moment during summer and fall, but moving into wintertime, expect to see edgier fashion à la bikercore. This trend started gaining popularity this fall, but we expect to see the it really take off this winter. Essentially, bikercore is all about faux-leather pants, motocross jackets, and heavy boots—and we are so here for it.

Puddle Pants

The term puddles pants refers to when a pair of jeans or trousers are long enough to where they puddle at your ankle, and it seems that puddle pants will be a hot trend for this season. Everybody from Kylie Jenner to Kate Middleton have co-signed on the extra-long style, so it’s already celebrity- (and royally-) approved. Unfortunately, this trend isn’t the most city-living-friendly for the wintertime, especially when the snow starts falling. So, if you do decide to try out a pair of baggy pants for yourself, make sure you have a dry cleaner close by.

"Naked" Dressing

This is one winter trend you may not have been expecting. The naked dress seems to be the going-out outfit choice this fall for celebrities, and we don’t see it going anywhere soon—even when the temperatures change. Sheer dresses are no stranger in the fashion world. Over the years, we’ve seen everybody from Jane Birkin to Kate Moss sport the see-through style. Currently, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde are embracing the style by wearing a long sleeve, maxi version of the naked dress, which happen to be the perfect way to incorporate the trend when going out this winter.

Attention-Grabbing Faux Fur

It’s no surprise that faux-fur outerwear is trending again this winter. Designers are getting creative with the functional and fashionable style, with bold-colored faux furs and ultra-fluffy options. I mean, since we spend most of winter bundled up in coats, we might as well look good doing it.

Gothic Undertones

This winter, we are embracing our inner Wednesday Addams. Gothcore is another edgy aesthetic that is definitely going to have a moment this upcoming season. For me, my winter wardrobe mostly consists of black, black, and more black, so this trend really won’t be a stretch. We will also see balletcore and regencycore mix in with this trend for a whimsical touch to balance out the all-black looks.

'90s Minimalism

Maximalism was on the mind throughout 2022, but we are also seeing a shift toward simpler '90s-style silhouettes. Think young Gwyenth Paltrow or Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. More muted tones like browns, grays, creams, and blacks are going to be the color palette for the season if you’re subscribing to the trend.