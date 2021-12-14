23 Winter Dresses That Will Make You Forget About the Wind Chill

Winter dressing can be difficult. When you're prioritizing warmth and practicality over everything else, it can make the winter wardrobe feel less appealing. Stuck between layers of knitwear, thermals, puffer jackets, boots, and umbrellas, we can often fall into a cycle of forgetting about those special pieces in our wardrobe that we actually get excited about.

Enter the winter dress. It's practical, versatile, warm, and something different from usual knitwear and leggings. The winter dress can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, as well as worn with tights and boots for additional warmth. The one thing we love about the winter dress is how we can each tailor a style, length, or color to suit our personal style. So don’t let the cold weather blues dictate your winter wardrobe, and discover 23 of the best winter dresses below.

The Black Knit

Solace London The Loren Maxi Dress $$370 Shop

You can trust Solace London to always understand the assignment. Their dress collection captures quality, style, and longevity in the wardrobe. Their black knit dress elevates the wardrobe basic with its off-the-shoulder neckline that cascades across the décolleté. It's complemented by an asymmetric side slit and fitted silhouette.

The Midi

Twisted Wunder Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress in Mixed Patchwork Floral $$78.96 Shop

Who said your winter dress had to be boring? This Twisted Wunder dress is exciting with both its patchwork print design and flattering smock style. Paired with heels, trainers, or boots, it's an easy one to wear regardless of your mood or agenda.

The Mini

Majorelle Monette Dress $$269 Shop

We often associate a winter dress with full length or oversized styles, but for those who prefer a mini silhouette, this style by Majorelle ticks all the boxes. Hugging at the waist with balloon sleeves and a mock neck, you can remain warm while still showing off the legs. Whether you pair it with some heels, tights, or boots, it’s great for the transitional season.

The Ultimate Party

H&M Two-Tone Sequinned Dress $$49.99 Shop

When you only associate a winter dress with knitwear, you're ruling out so many of the good options on the market. Remember that winter season also means party season. This two-toned sequin dress from H&M is an incredible look for any party on your calendar. Wrapped and cinched at the waist in a complementary black and white mix, you're ready for the soirée.

The Wrap

Rixo Frida Ruffled Floral-Print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress $140 Shop

If there is one thing that Rixo is known for it’s, their dresses. The wrap dress should be a style in everyone’s wardrobe regardless of the season, thanks to its flattering framing on the body. This particular style is lightweight, balloon-sleeved, and falls below the knee with a beautiful tiered hem.

The Print

Farm Rio Animals Tapestry Mini Dress $185 Shop

For those that love the beauty of a print, pair this stunner with some tights and tall boots to add some spice to a dreary day.

The Turtleneck

Charles Henry Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress $$89 Shop

Calling on the most practical dress for the winter season, the turtleneck dress in this rib-knit material is guaranteed to give you all the winter feels.

The Cardigan Dress

Hanifa Miya Knit Cardigan Dress $$269 Shop

One thing that we can rely on Hanifa for is delivering an incredibly crafted, high-fashion piece for the everyday. Presented in their cardigan dress, it can be worn and styled with an outfit underneath or wrapped up and paired with boots or heels. This floor-length cardigan dress boasts of bright colors for an otherwise gray winter season.

The Shirt Dress

Zara Printed Shirt Dress $$69.90 Shop

The trusted shirt dress seems to make the rounds every season, and this year is no exception. This Zara style features a long collar, puffed sleeves, patch pockets, and a tie waist to tighten as needed. We especially love the geometric print, both loud and muted at the same time. It is a great essential for office wear.

The Faux Leather

Nanushka Faux Long Belted Dress $825 Shop

Designed with function, quality, and seamless silhouettes in mind, Nanushka never disappoints, and the brand's Asayo faux leather shirt dress is practical, warm, and beautifully cut.

The Show-Stopping Neckline

Khaite Beth Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress $$1,380 Shop

What would a winter dress selection be without a knit dress from Khaite? While an expensive staple in the wardrobe, you can guarantee that this dress will be worn for seasons to come. Why we love this particular style, aside from its incredible quality, is the show-stopping neckline that shows off the décolleté. The deep cutouts accentuate the sweetheart neckline while the long sleeves and fitted midi keep out the cold—we couldn’t ask for anything else.

The All-White

King & Tuckfield Pointelle-Knit Merino Wool Maxi Dress $162 Shop

This elegant merino wool maxi dress from King & Tuckfield marries the '70s pointelle knit with a minimal silhouette. We love how this dress can be styled so easily and always look put together. Add some sneakers or a pointed pair of stiletto boots and you have an outfit that you can wear over and over again.

The Robe

Ser.O.Ya Amanda Sweater Dress $235 Shop

If you've ever dreaded having to change out of your robe to go outside, this one's for you. Slightly distressed and available in five shades, this dress is begging to be worn 24/7.



The Oversized-Maxi

ASOS Edition Oversized Maxi Dress with Blouson Sleeves $$140 Shop

Part of their occasion wear, this oversized maxi dress from ASOS Edition is giving all of the glamorous feels. In a beautiful camel hue, this v-neck, drop-shoulder dress is complemented with blouson sleeves, elasticated cuffs, and a tie-front collar.

The Wool

Gentle Herd Oversized Hoodie Pure Wool Dress $65 Shop

A synonymous style associated with winter is the wool dress. A favorite introduced by various brands every year means that you can be confident in finding the perfect style and price point to match your budget. We adore this dark gray option as a step away from the usual black and cream knit midi dresses.

The Cut Out

Reformation Alexei Dress $$178 Shop

Cut outs are probably one of the biggest trends to come out of 2021, and while we may associate it with the warmer months, this cut out dress from Reformation is here make us reconsider. The slim-fitting knit dress is designed with spaghetti straps and a halter neckline and long sleeves. Have an event lined up? We've found the perfect dress.

The Green

Hill House Home The Jasmine Nap Dress $225 Shop

You don’t need us to tell you that green is the color of the season and why not carry that on into the colder weather with this emerald green velvet dress from Hill House Home. This is the type of dress that will make you feel good regardless of the mood you’re in. It strikes the perfect balance for both a dressed up or down event.

The Sequin

Selkie The Black Sequin Princess Gown $399 Shop

Lined with a spandex mini skirt and spandex at bust, this sequin dress is ready to stand out where you take it, while staying comfortable and in place.

The Cable Knit

Nakd Cable-Knit Dress $$68.95 Shop

This cable knit dress is high on the list for winter dress season.

The Satin Dress

Astr Gracie Long Sleeve Cutout Satin Midi Dress $128 Shop

A strong event contender, this satin dress from Astr is detailed perfectly for winter with ruched long sleeves, a midi-length, and side slit. In a beautiful gunmetal, ring in the festive season with this bold yet equally minimal satin dress.

The Faux-Leather Mini

12 Storeez Faux-Leather Mini Dress $$157 Shop

Dabble in the return of '70s mini dress with this faux-leather option that you can layer over turtlenecks, jumpers, and tights for a cozy finish. A quality and sturdy silhouette that will stand the test of time.

The Curve Hugger

Afrm Shailene Mesh Dress $88 Shop

Stand out from the typical holiday party attire with this swirl print mesh dress.

The Feather-Trim Dress

Elliatt Harley Dress $199 Shop

A dress with all the trimmings, this Harley Dress by Elliatt is both show-stopping and understated as the minimal design leaves all drama at the neckline.