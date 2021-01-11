Don’t Sleep On Winter Dresses: Here's 30 Good Ones for Cozy, Unrestrictive Layering

The unsung hero of winter layering.

written by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Alyssa Coscarelli is a freelance fashion writer, style influencer, and consultant living in L.A. Previously, she was the senior fashion market editor at Refinery29 and since worked with brands including Burberry, Shopbop, Moda Operandi, Farfetch, Gucci Beauty, Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Neiman Marcus.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Alyssa Coscarelli
updated Jan 11, 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

woman in winter dress

Hanifa 

Cozy, long-sleeved, and layerable—there are many elements winter dresses can and should have. They may not be the first category you think to flesh out for winter, but they always end up being an unsung hero. Both less restrictive and more put-together than a pair of jeans, dresses make for an easy winter outfit over tights (or pants!) and under a coat. 

In particular, cold-weather dresses play well with boots (ankle to tall), textures and fabrics that skew a bit heavier, and can easily be dressed up or kept casual. There are the knit dresses (because what’s better than wearing a giant, full-body sweater), the long-sleeved shirt-dresses, and the off-the-shoulder stunners (yes, even in winter). But, simultaneously, just because a dress is short or sleeveless doesn’t mean it can’t come out to play in the winter months. Remember, turtlenecks and tights are your friends and can easily make just about any dress seasonally appropriate. 

So, don’t sleep on dresses over the next couple of months. Instead, get creative with the options ahead. Even if we’re staying home for the foreseeable future, we all need an excuse to dress up these days. 

Selva Negra Thielma Dress

Selva Negra Thielma Dress
Buy on Selvanegra.us

This oversized collar gives this plaid number that vintage feel you can never quite find, as hard as you try.

Ganni Light Linen Shirt Dress

Ganni Light Linen Shirt Dress
Buy on Ganni.com

Never met a studded pocket we didn’t like.

The Line By K Malcolm Belted Cutout Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Midi Dress

The Line By K Malcolm Belted Cutout Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Midi Dress
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

Midi dress, but make it sexy.

La Réunion Patchwork Dress

La R&eacute;union Patchwork Dress - Vibrant
Buy on Shoplcd.co

Upcycled and absolutely gorgeous. It’s a win, win.

Nanushka Pink Satin Kinsley Dress

Nanushka Pink Satin Kinsley Dress
Buy on Ssense.com

The pink, satin stunner you never knew you needed.

Norma Kamali Sweetheart-Neckline Floral-Print Jersey Dress

Norma Kamali Sweetheart-Neckline Floral-Print Jersey Dress
Buy on Matchesfashion.com

This flirty, daisy-printed dress hits in all the right places.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Jocelina Checked Midi Dress

Baum Und Pferdgarten Jocelina Checked Midi Dress
Buy on Mytheresa.com

With a sheer dress, the layering possibilities are endless. Cardigan on top? Printed tights underneath?

Marc Jacobs The Leatherette

Marc Jacobs The Leatherette
Buy on Marcjacobs.com

You simply cannot go wrong with red leather.

Eliza Faulkner Luella Sweater Dress

Eliza Faulkner Luella Sweater Dress
Buy on Elizafaulkner.com

Looks like a dress, feels like a sweatshirt. Dream. Come. True.

Mango Turtle Neck Knit Dress

Mango Turtle Neck Knit Dress
Buy on Mango.com

A turtleneck knit dress is an absolute winter essential.

Eloquii Striped Cardigan Sweater Dress

Eloquii Striped Cardigan Sweater Dress
Buy on Eloquii.com

Where has this cardigan-meets-dress been all our lives?

Tuesday of California TV Static Diner Dress

Tuesday of California TV Static Diner Dress
Buy on Shoptuesday.com

Basically made for layering over a long-sleeve striped tee.

ASOS Luxe Curve Velvet High Neck Blouson Mini Skater Dress

ASOS Luxe Curve Velvet High Neck Blouson Mini Skater Dress
Buy on Asos.com

Dress up at home with some luxe, emerald velvet.

Wray Daria Dress

Wray Daria Dress
Buy on Wray.nyc

You haven’t seen zebra quite like this.

Nettle Super Wide Dress

Nettle Super Wide Dress
Buy on Nettlestudios.com

Meet your new Zoom uniform. 

Almost There Marilyn Mini Dress

Almost There Marilyn Mini Dress
Buy on Shopalmostthere.com

A dress that literally looks good on everyone.

Vincetta Column Dress

Vincetta Column Dress
Buy on Vincettastudio.com

Simple, but never boring.

Mara Hoffman Extended Aranza Dress

Mara Hoffman Extended Aranza Dress
Buy on Marahoffman.com

Smocking can be elegant.

Hanifa Miya Knit Cardigan Dress

Hanifa Miya Knit Cardigan Dress
Buy on Hanifa.co

It’ll basically feel like wearing your throw blanket—but 100x chicer.

Nikki Chasin Richter Dress

Nikki Chasin Richter Dress
Buy on Nikkichasin.com

Will we ever not love a puff sleeve?

Petite Studio Sydney Dress

Petite Studio Sydney Dress
Buy on Petitestudionyc.com

Catch that winter breeze with a flowy skirt.

Paloma Wool no 694

Paloma Wool no 694
Buy on Palomawool.com

You can always count on Paloma Wool for the coolest, most unique prints.

Fe Noel Black Essential Casual Gown

Fe Noel Black Essential Casual Gown
Buy on Fenoel.com

Gown—but make it casual.

Loud Bodies Rosalind Dress

Loud Bodies Rosalind Dress
Buy on Loudbodies.com

We’re here for an oversized bow at the back.

Cult Gaia Antonella Knit Dress

Cult Gaia Antonella Knit Dress
Buy on Cultgaia.com

It doesn’t get more effortless than this.

Selkie The Luxembourg Sunroom Dress

Selkie The Luxembourg Sunroom Dress
Buy on Selkiecollection.com

Yes, you did see this dress in your dreams.

Simonett Patent Leather Dress

Simonett Patent Leather Dress
Buy on Simonett.us

Leather and lace—a match made in sartorial heaven.

Simon Miller Stretch Mies Dress

Simon Miller Stretch Mies Dress
Buy on Simonmillerusa.com

Stretchy is always a win in our book.

Beaufille Kubin Jacquard-Knit Dress

Beaufille Kubin Jacquard-Knit Dress
Buy on Shop-ta.com

The winter way to show a little skin.

Wynn Hamlyn Cross Over Ribbed Knit Dress

Wynn Hamlyn Cross Over Ribbed Knit Dress
Buy on Wynnhamlyn.com

That neckline, though.

Related Stories