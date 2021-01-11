Don’t Sleep On Winter Dresses: Here's 30 Good Ones for Cozy, Unrestrictive Layering

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Cozy, long-sleeved, and layerable—there are many elements winter dresses can and should have. They may not be the first category you think to flesh out for winter, but they always end up being an unsung hero. Both less restrictive and more put-together than a pair of jeans, dresses make for an easy winter outfit over tights (or pants!) and under a coat.

In particular, cold-weather dresses play well with boots (ankle to tall), textures and fabrics that skew a bit heavier, and can easily be dressed up or kept casual. There are the knit dresses (because what’s better than wearing a giant, full-body sweater), the long-sleeved shirt-dresses, and the off-the-shoulder stunners (yes, even in winter). But, simultaneously, just because a dress is short or sleeveless doesn’t mean it can’t come out to play in the winter months. Remember, turtlenecks and tights are your friends and can easily make just about any dress seasonally appropriate.

So, don’t sleep on dresses over the next couple of months. Instead, get creative with the options ahead. Even if we’re staying home for the foreseeable future, we all need an excuse to dress up these days.