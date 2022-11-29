11 Winter 2023 Coat Trends You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere This Season

‘Tis the season to be… bundled. We all know a select group of cold-weather lovers who are rejoicing as we prepare to enter the winter months ahead. To be honest, with this season’s must-have coat trends we can’t blame them. While some of us may be missing those warmer temps, expanding your coat collection makes dressing for winter all the more fun. Think of it this way—you’ve now gained an extra element to finish off your look. Your outwear of choice is the finishing touch that ties together an ensemble. Whether it be attending an upscale dinner, heading to a casual brunch, or simply running out the door, winter coats have the power to make a fashion statement that’s bolder than the pieces we wear underneath.



No matter how you style your winter coats, these outerwear styles will have you excited to layer up and get outside (mainly to show off your new coat, of course). Keep scrolling to treat yourself to this season’s gotta-have-it winter coat trends.



The Wardrobe Staple

You can never go wrong with a true classic. A long wool coat not only keeps you warm, but it's the definition of timeless fashion. This particular style is one of the most versatile outwear trends. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or casually running about town, the wool coat completes your look while keeping you toasty warm all season long.

Column Maxi Coats

We have one word for you: Chic. A maxi-style duster in a column silhouette is giving us the cool Parisian vibes that wardrobe dreams are made of. The power-suit of outerwear, the maxi coat makes a statement in the simplest, yet boldest of ways. Reach for your favorite sunnies and a monochromatic outfit for a sleek and sophisticated take on daily dressing.



Padded Puffers

A puffer jacket is the tried and true coat everyone should have in their wardrobe. Even with a cropped style you’ll be warm thanks to details like a drawstring waist that keeps cold air out or a detachable hood. Plus, in traditional puffer style these coats are weather-friendly and designed with a water and wind resistant nylon fabric.

Luxe Faux Furs

Looking luxe has never felt so good. When opting for a faux-fur coat (and a well made one at that), you still gain an investment for years to come without harming animals in the process. Perfect for layering over chunky knits and eveningwear alike, it’s an ideal wardrobe staple for those who love a good standout style moment.

Sleek Leather Trenches

There’s no wrong way to wear a leather trench. If there’s one outerwear piece that is sure to make your inner style-star shine, it’s this one. From confident-girl walks to the office to unforgettable nights out, there’s a certain energy the leather tench holds that simply elevates every wearer’s mood. From coat collectors to those looking to refresh their outerwear, it’s the trend you’ll be reaching for in your weekly coat rotation.



Shearling Lining

Picture this: Your favorite lived-in denim, an oversized knit, a bold bag and your fave chunky boots, polished off with a funky shearling-lined coat to keep you warm. Sounds like a look we’re ready to jump into on the spot. A fun shearling-lined coat is a great addition to have in your outerwear collection to keep your winter dressing feeling fresh.





Weather-Resistant Puffers

Fashion meets function with this must-have coat for the winter months. Water- and wind-resistant, you can take on the day no matter the weather, guaranteed. A long puffer is sure to keep your whole body warm, and it doesn't hurt that they're getting better looking by the year.

Crisp Winter Whites

You all know her and you all wonder how she keeps her pristine whites so clean. Take this as your sign to be that girl and channel a serene energy this season. Winter whites have always been a stunning take on outerwear and this season’s clean, crisp silhouettes are no different. She may be anxiety inducing (Tide to-go anyone?), but she is worth it.

Pop of Pink

Barbiecore has transcended seasons straight into your winter wardrobe. When you feel like going for a pop of color the most popular shade of the year is your solution. Nichole Lynel’s take on the trend includes high slits on either side, accented with bows (if you're looking for a big splurge, look to Valentino). The slits are a playful twist on how to style outwear this season. Wear yours with a mini skirt on a night out, or over denim for a layered look during the day.





Effortlessly Chic Quilting

For an effortless throw-and-go coat, look no further than the ever-popular quilted coat. You may recognize this style as it’s become the go-to choice among style influencers and editors alike. Think of the quilted coat as the minimalist’s alternative to a puffer. Easy enough to slip on as you’re running out the door, but made to keep you warm. What’s not to love?

Boyfriend-Style Bombers

Bomber jackets have climbed their way back to the top of the style charts. With modern design elements like The Frankie Shop’s leather croc-effect, it looks like the trend is here to stay. Crafted as a unisex style, it has an oversized fit that sits not too baggy, not too tight, but just right. Whether you feel like style swapping with friends, your partner, or keeping this gem all to yourself there’s room to play around with bomber jackets. Style yours with your go-to pair of sunnies for an effortlessly cool finishing touch.